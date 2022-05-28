WWE Hints at Character Change For SmackDown Superstar

WWE has teased a brand new attitude for one of its SmackDown babyfaces.

For weeks, Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin have been feuding. The two used to be tag team partners until Corbin got jealous of Moss’ success.

It led to a match between the two at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss picked up the win but the rivalry is far from over.

On the May 13 episode of SmackDown, Moss had an in-ring interview when Corbin attacked him from behind. He placed his neck through a chair and crushed it with the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy.

In storyline, WWE said Moss suffered from a “cervical contusion.”

WWE Teases Change

(via WWE)

During this past Friday’s SmackDown show, it was announced that Madcap Moss will be making his return on June 3. He said there will be no jokes or cap.

“You spit in the face of Andre’s legacy. You tried to end my career. But you didn’t – cuz Madcap is built different. Corbin, get ready to see a side of me you’ve never seen before

“No jokes. No cap. Next week on #SmackDown I’m coming to WHOOP YOUR ASS.”

While WWE played Madcap’s goofy theme and had a graphic of him with the suspenders on, commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee insisted that he was going to return with a new attitude.

Earlier this month, it was reported by WrestlingNews.co that ideas were pitched to give Moss a new gimmick. This would include new attire and a new theme.

It won’t be long to find out whether or not WWE goes through with such a change.