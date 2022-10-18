WWE Is Looking to Book NXT Specials in Traditional Arenas

WWE NXT specials could soon be hosted outside the WWE Performance Center.

WWE presents its Halloween Havoc special this Saturday night. To promote the event, WWE’s senior vice president of talent development creative, Shawn Michaels, recently spoke to TV Insider.

During the interview, he was asked about the possibility of holding NXT events in traditional arenas and away from the training facility.

“Absolutely. As you mentioned, we started with the Florida loop, or the coconut loop, as we call them. We’ve briefly discussed getting out for our premium live events,” Michaels responded. “Do we want to do that at the end of the year or start at the beginning of the new year? We had Stand & Deliver for WrestleMania weekend, which is the first time many of our talents were out of the Performance Center.”

Back to Touring

(WWE)

At its peak, NXT would tour nationally for house shows and specials. The NXT brand resumed touring in Florida back in June for the first time since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“It’s certainly something we want to get back to. We have every intention of doing that. We’re actually having talks on how we want to go about executing that. This will go beyond shows in the state of Florida for certainly premium live events but regular live events. As you know, that is part of the developmental process. They have to get out there and perform on the main roster all around the world. They might as well get their feet wet in NXT.”

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh will headline Saturday’s Halloween Havoc.