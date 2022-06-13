WWE Announces Latest Class of NIL Athletes

WWE‘s NIL program continues to add new athletes looking to become breakout stars.

The company has announced that 15 college athletes will be joining the “Next In Line” program. The second NIL class features athletes from 14 universities.

These athletes have competed in a wide range of sports from football to collegiate wrestling, gymnastics, and more.

Here is the second WWE NIL class:

Ali Mattox of Ole Miss, a 5-foot-7 cheer & dance athlete from Little Rock, Ark.

Case Hatch of Arizona State, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound football player from Gilbert, Ariz.

Chandler Hayden of Tennessee, a 5-foot-11 track & field athlete from Pittsfield, Ill.

Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound wrestler from Parker, Colo.

Derrian Gobourne of Auburn, a 5-foot-4 gymnast from Sarasota, Fla.

Ericka Link of Elon, a 5-foot-6 volleyball player from Hedgesville, W.Va.

Keshaun Moore of Hampton, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound football player from Suffolk, Va.

Luke Ford of Illinois, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound football player from Carterville, Ill.

Maliq Carr of Michigan State, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound football and basketball player from Inkster, Mich.

Mikala Hall of Central Michigan, a 5-foot-5 basketball player from Danville, Ill.

Rachel Glenn of South Carolina, a 6-foot track & field athlete from Long Beach, Calif.

Ruben Banks of Arkansas, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound track & field athlete from Binfield, England

Thunder Keck of Stanford, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound football player from Northfield, N.H.

Tyanna Omazic of Miami, a 6-foot-2 volleyball player from Kansas City, Mo.

Zachary Knighton-Ward of Hofstra, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound wrestler from Rosedale, N.Y.

WWE will be officially welcoming these athletes at the inaugural NIL summit tonight (June 13). It’ll be held inside the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

WWE’s inaugural NIL class was introduced back in late 2021.