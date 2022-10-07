WWE Legend On Ronda Rousey’s Wrestling Career: “I Don’t See Her Trying To Improve”

Liv Morgan will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey this Saturday night in an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event.

Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. She went on to defeat Ronda once again at WWE SummerSlam in a match that ended in controversy.

Ronda earned another title shot by winning a Fatal 5-Way on a recent edition of SmackDown. On last Friday’s SmackDown, Ronda and Liv brawled after Rousey tapped out Natalya. The champion brought a baseball bat to the ring but WWE security eventually were able to break it up.

Jim Cornette On The Brawl Between Ronda Rousey & Liv Morgan

Jim Cornette discussed the feud over the SmackDown Women’s Championship on episode 451 of the Jim Cornette Experience. The legendary manager said that WWE still knows how to book their stars when it comes to when they appear on the program.

Did you notice the most notable thing about the Ronda Rousey versus Natalya match? It was Ronda Rousey’s entrance to the ring with music came at the top of the 9 PM hour. They may not have very many stars on this program but they know where to put them. Again, a simple “Vinceism”, top of the hour and to a lesser extent the bottom of the hour, you need a star headed to the ring or in the ring.

Cornette added that Ronda’s work hasn’t improved much since she’s arrived in WWE.

Her Judo is great, but her work is herky-jerky and awkward. It’s not smooth at all. She’s not getting better. I don’t know that she’s trying. I think by everything you can see from Ronda Rousey, that the bloom is off the rose for her on this wrestling thing. She’s doing it now because she’s signed a contract. I don’t see her having a ton of fun. I don’t see her trying to improve. I don’t see her going out there and just g*****n shucking the corn all the way down to the cob onto promos and just really being into this. It’s like, get it over with and that is the way we feel watching her at this point.

Jim criticized the brawl on SmackDown as well and suggested that it might have been good with anyone besides WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. You can check out his comments in the video below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.