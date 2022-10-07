WWE Legend On Ronda Rousey’s Wrestling Career: “I Don’t See Her Trying To Improve”

Liv Morgan will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey this Saturday night in an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event.
Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. She went on to defeat Ronda once again at WWE SummerSlam in a match that ended in controversy.
Ronda earned another title shot by winning a Fatal 5-Way on a recent edition of SmackDown. On last Friday’s SmackDown, Ronda and Liv brawled after Rousey tapped out Natalya. The champion brought a baseball bat to the ring but WWE security eventually were able to break it up.
Jim Cornette On The Brawl Between Ronda Rousey & Liv Morgan
Jim Cornette discussed the feud over the SmackDown Women’s Championship on episode 451 of the Jim Cornette Experience. The legendary manager said that WWE still knows how to book their stars when it comes to when they appear on the program.
Cornette added that Ronda’s work hasn’t improved much since she’s arrived in WWE.
Jim criticized the brawl on SmackDown as well and suggested that it might have been good with anyone besides WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. You can check out his comments in the video below.
