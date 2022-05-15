WWE Reportedly has a List of Talent Approved to get Haircuts

WWE Hall of Famer Edge changed up his haircut recently, but only because he was allowed to by the promotion.

On the post-WrestleMania Backlash Raw, Edge debuted his new shorter hairdo in a segment where The Judgment Day accepted Rhea Ripley as their newest member.

According to a new report from Fightful, WWE has a specific list of Superstars who are allowed to change their hair in a noticeable way.

In addition to Edge, Becky Lynch is allowed to change her hair, as fans saw during the build-up to WrestleMania 38.

On the March 28, 2022, edition of Raw, Bianca Belair cut Lynch’s hair during an in-ring brawl and “Big Time Becks” has been working with a new haircut ever since.

The full list of talent who are allowed to change their hair is as follow:

Raw

AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley

Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest

Dolph Ziggler

Edge

Finn Balor

Kevin Owens

The Miz

Randy Orton

Riddle

Seth Rollins

SmackDown

Drew McIntyre

Happy Corbin

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Kofi Kingston

Madcap Moss

Paul Heyman

Ricochet

Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn

Sheamus

Xavier Woods

Fightful adds that while United States Champion Theory isn’t on the list, he can often be found getting a new style backstage at Raw tapings.