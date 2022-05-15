Sunday, May 15, 2022
HomeNews

WWE Reportedly has a List of Talent Approved to get Haircuts

By Thomas Lowson
Latest Wrestling News

WWE Hall of Famer Edge changed up his haircut recently, but only because he was allowed to by the promotion.

On the post-WrestleMania Backlash Raw, Edge debuted his new shorter hairdo in a segment where The Judgment Day accepted Rhea Ripley as their newest member.

According to a new report from Fightful, WWE has a specific list of Superstars who are allowed to change their hair in a noticeable way.

In addition to Edge, Becky Lynch is allowed to change her hair, as fans saw during the build-up to WrestleMania 38.

On the March 28, 2022, edition of Raw, Bianca Belair cut Lynch’s hair during an in-ring brawl and “Big Time Becks” has been working with a new haircut ever since.

The full list of talent who are allowed to change their hair is as follow:

Raw

  • AJ Styles
  • Bobby Lashley
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Damian Priest
  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Edge
  • Finn Balor
  • Kevin Owens
  • The Miz
  • Randy Orton
  • Riddle
  • Seth Rollins

SmackDown

  • Drew McIntyre
  • Happy Corbin
  • Jey Uso
  • Jimmy Uso
  • Kofi Kingston
  • Madcap Moss
  • Paul Heyman
  • Ricochet
  • Roman Reigns
  • Sami Zayn
  • Sheamus
  • Xavier Woods

Fightful adds that while United States Champion Theory isn’t on the list, he can often be found getting a new style backstage at Raw tapings.

Related Articles
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News