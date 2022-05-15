WWE Reportedly has a List of Talent Approved to get Haircuts

WWE Hall of Famer Edge changed up his haircut recently, but only because he was allowed to by the promotion.
On the post-WrestleMania Backlash Raw, Edge debuted his new shorter hairdo in a segment where The Judgment Day accepted Rhea Ripley as their newest member.
According to a new report from Fightful, WWE has a specific list of Superstars who are allowed to change their hair in a noticeable way.
In addition to Edge, Becky Lynch is allowed to change her hair, as fans saw during the build-up to WrestleMania 38.
On the March 28, 2022, edition of Raw, Bianca Belair cut Lynch’s hair during an in-ring brawl and “Big Time Becks” has been working with a new haircut ever since.
The full list of talent who are allowed to change their hair is as follow:
Raw
- AJ Styles
- Bobby Lashley
- Cody Rhodes
- Damian Priest
- Dolph Ziggler
- Edge
- Finn Balor
- Kevin Owens
- The Miz
- Randy Orton
- Riddle
- Seth Rollins
SmackDown
- Drew McIntyre
- Happy Corbin
- Jey Uso
- Jimmy Uso
- Kofi Kingston
- Madcap Moss
- Paul Heyman
- Ricochet
- Roman Reigns
- Sami Zayn
- Sheamus
- Xavier Woods
Fightful adds that while United States Champion Theory isn’t on the list, he can often be found getting a new style backstage at Raw tapings.