WWE had No World Title Plans for Cody Rhodes Before Injury

Cody Rhodes may not be as destined to be a WWE World Champion as first thought, despite his booking since returning to the company.

Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania: Saturday in April 2022 and was booked incredibly well before his injury in June.

The American Nightmare has spoken about his intention to become a World Champion in WWE, fulfilling a promise to his late-father Dusty Rhodes.

Not Championship Material?

Between this promise and Cody’s booking, many believe it’s just a matter of time before Rhodes holds a World Championship, a feat he didn’t accomplish in AEW.

Cody is the arguable favorite among fans to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but that may not be the case.

Fightful Select reports that when WWE rehired Rhodes, Vince McMahon had no concrete plans in place for Rhodes to become WWE or Universal Champion.

While many in the company assumed it would happen eventually, Fightful note that “no firm plans” were in place.

Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes wasn’t going to dethrone Roman Reigns prior to his injury, but WWE didn’t plan on anyone else doing the honors.

In their report, Fightful add that McMahon was “all on board” with Reigns unifying the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania: Sunday.

It’s also noted that no ideas were suggested to McMahon that would have resulted in Reigns losing either title, prior to Vince’s retirement in July this year.

Reigns will face Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel next month, with either Rhodes or The Rock expected to face him at WrestleMania 39.