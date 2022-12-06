WWE NXT is Returning to The Road for Future Premium Live Events

When the COVID-19 pandemic happened in 2020, WWE held its events at the Performance Center as the world shut down.

WWE NXT has made the Performance Center its home since then, but it looks like the brand will be taken on the road for big events starting in February.

According to WrestleVotes, the “Vengeance Day” Premium Live Event will take place in Charlotte, NC. The Twitter account tweeted out the following:

Taking The Show on The Road

(WWE)

“Hearing some great news out of the PC this afternoon, source states NXT is returning to the road for their future Premium Live Events. Starting with “Vengeance Day” on February 4th from Charlotte, NC.”

It’s unclear the venue that the brand will use for the show, although it’s likely to be booked at a smaller venue. In October, Shawn Michaels, who oversees creative for the brand, stated that WWE had no plans to book large buildings like they had been a few years ago for TakeOver shows.

WWE will present its Deadline special this Saturday with the main event of NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending the belt against Apollo Crews.