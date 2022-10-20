WWE NXT Star Undergoes Surgery to Repair Knee Injury

WWE NXT’s Arianna Grace has provided an injury update after getting surgery to repair a knee injury.

Gace first revealed on October 13th that she suffered the injury that needed surgery with the following message on Twitter:

“Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured and will have surgery next week. I’m going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so I can get back to doing what I love, performing for all of YOU! I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

Gace later thanked fans and fellow wrestlers for their support and well wishes following her announcement.

Arianna Grace’s Road to Recovery

WWE

Grace later revealed on TikTok that she had surgery due to a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. In another TikTok video, she noted that she would miss in-ring action for nine months. “The Iron Princess” announced today that she underwent successful surgery this past Tuesday.

“Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to move or even use my crutches without excruciating pain. Hoping it gets better soon,” Grace wrote via Twitter.

Gace had a WWE tryout last December and signed with the company to start training at the Performance Center earlier this year. She worked the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament but fell short to Nikkita Lyons in the opening round. Her last match happened at the October 4 NXT Level Up taping, where she teamed with Kiana James against Fallon Henley & Sol Ruca.

We wish her a speedy recovery.