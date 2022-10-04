WWE Planning to Debut a New NXT Set

After taking two weeks off from live shows in favor of taping episodes last month, WWE NXT returns to the USA Network and will look different than it has in the past year.

Bryan Alvarez noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Live that he has heard that a new set will debut tonight, which is why the last couple of weeks of shows were taped.

“As I talked about a couple of days ago, there’s gonna be a new set of some sort,” Alvarez said. “But I was told it was not gonna be as dramatic as the switch from NXT 1.0 to NXT 2.0.”

Although Alvarez indicated that the set will debut tonight, it will not be as elaborate as the previous set. The colors will likely match the new NXT logo that has gone away from the bright colors to the black, yellow, and white fans are high on.

WWE NXT Card

Qualifying match for the North American title ladder match at Halloween Havoc: Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner

Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne vs. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark

Pretty Deadly’s State of the Commonwealth address

The Grayson Waller Effect with Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

The Brawling Brutes to appear

