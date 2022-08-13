WWE’s Previous Regime Wanted a Current Champion to Get Buried

In April this year, Gunther (formerly WALTER) was called up to WWE‘s main roster after a dominant run in NXT UK and NXT.

Just two months after his call-up, Gunther captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet, his first title on the main roster.

Ricochet, Drew Gulak and Shinsuke Nakamura have all been beaten since Gunther arrived on the main roster.

Avoiding a Burial

From the outlook, it’d seem like Gunther has had a lot of support on WWE’s main roster, but that wasn’t the case up until recently.

Wrestle Votes reports that WWE’s previous regime had “soured” on the Austrian Superstar following his appearance on the July 4, 2022, edition of Monday Night Raw.

That episode saw Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, interrupt R-Truth during an independence day celebration and destroy the former 24/7 Champion.

Wrestle Votes adds that WWE had plans for Gunther to be buried on TV, and noted that the past month and change of regime has made a ton of difference.

Following his appearance on RAW on 7/4, those in power at the time really soured on Gunther for whatever ridiculous reason. To the point where a burial on TV was coming. Just a month later and quite the difference… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 13, 2022

What’s next for Gunther?

Thanks to WWE’s change of regime and Vince McMahon‘s retirement, Gunther has remained booked well and has kept his Intercontinental Championship.

On this week’s SmackDown, the Austrian powerhouse retained his title against Shinsuke Nakamura.

At this time, Gunther hasn’t been booked for WWE’s next major event Clash at the Castle, which will air from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.