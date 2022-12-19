WWE Pulled D-Von Dudley From ECW Tribute Event

WWE pulled D-Von Dudley from making a scheduled appearance at an ECW tribute event over the weekend.

The WWE Hall Of Famer was slated to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling’s “A Tribute to the Extreme” show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The promotion stated they had received a legal letter from WWE, according to Pwinsider.com.

The Report

D-Von Dudley. Image Credit: WWE.com

The report noted that “D-Von was then pulled from the show, despite, according to the promotion, personally reaching out to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque to get the edict reversed, which was not successful.”

Dudley, who works for WWE as an NXT coach and producer, was also removed from the Icons of Wrestling convention that was being held in conjunction with the show.

Dudley was supposed to appear during a match between Bully Ray and Matt Cardona at the show. Last Friday, Icons of Wrestling wrote about the situation:

“Here we go: Due to circumstances beyond my control D-Von will no longer be at Icons & Battleground. D-von is beyond devastated by this and I want everyone to know that this turn of events had absolutely NOTHING to due with D-von. Currently I’m hesitant to put the reasoning in writing but I will have zero hesitation telling the entire wrestling world why this happened inside the ring. To those who made this decision you will not deter us. You will not stop us. You may think you have control but rest assured you do not. All Dudley boy presales will be refunded first thing Monday Morning. The Dudleys platinum VIP will be replaced by 3 guests of your choosing. One final message to those responsible, I’ll see you in the ring and we shall let the people be the judge & jury.”

The Dudley Boyz were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.