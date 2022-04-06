WWE Releases Nash Carter After Wife Alleges Physical Abuse

WWE has released NXT star Nash Carter (Zachary Green). He’s one half of the NXT tag team champions, MSK.

Green’s wife, wrestler Kimber Lee (Ann Frankele), alleges Carter was physically and emotionally abusive. Se provided photos to support her claim.

Per David Bixenspan, Green filed for a divorce petition against Frankele last week

Per the Orange County (FL) Court website, Zachary “Wentz/Nash Carter” Green filed a divorce petition against Kimberly Ann “Kimber Lee” Frankele last Wed. (She first tweeted allegations last Mon. night.) His lawyer is Daniel J. Rose, Matt Riddle’s initial lawyer post-SpeakingOut. pic.twitter.com/PyRB0ToGBl — What's a babyface? (@davidbix) April 6, 2022

On Monday, Frankele posted photos on social media alleging Green “got wasted” and struck her in the face, splitting her lip open.

She tagged the official NXT Twitter account and wrote, “Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore.”

She added that Green was “telling her lies all weekend” in an effort to silence her.

Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore. pic.twitter.com/qdYjcneAwC — Kimber Lee ? (@Kimber_Lee90) April 5, 2022

The following day, she wrote on social media that she’s “saved herself” and is finally free.

Later in the day, Frankele posted a photo of Zachary Green with an Adolph Hitler mustache giving a Nazi salute. She said the photo is another look into the kind of person her husband is.

Tagging the official WWE and NXT accounts, she wrote, “I’ve hid so much for so long because I was mentally abused. Not to mention the countless anti LGBTQIA+ statements him and his family make…..”

WWE has yet to publicly comment on the matter.