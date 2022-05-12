WWE Will Reveal Second ‘Next In Line’ Class in June

WWE will unveil the second class of “Next In Line” program recruits this June.

The company announced that it will unveil the newest class of Next In Line recruits at the inaugural NIL summit on June 13. The class will consist of 15 athletes.

The NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) program is aimed at recruiting college athletes. Through collaborative partnerships with college athletes of diverse athletic backgrounds, the program aims to enhance the talent development process.

WWE said that the NIL Summit will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

“Four of the 16 initial members of WWE’s ‘Next In Line’ program are nominated for awards including Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson (University of Minnesota) for Male Athlete of the Year, Haley & Hanna Cavinder (University of Miami) for Female Athlete of the Year and Jon Seaton (Elon University) for the Hustle Award,” the statement reads.

“We are excited to unveil our next class of NIL athletes at the inaugural NIL Summit which brings together the brightest minds across this emerging industry for the first time,” Triple H said in the statement. “WWE’s ‘Next In Line’ program has already proven to be transformational for our talent pipeline. We have forged many incredible partnerships with student athletes during the first six months of the program and look forward to ushering in the next wave of talent.”

The first class of college athletes who took part in the program also consisted of 15 members. The program included athletes who had a background in football, basketball, track and field, and wrestling. Gable Steveson was the first member of this inaugural class.

Athletes in the NIL program get access to the WWE Performance Center, as well as education on brand building, media training, live event promotion, and more. Some athletes will also receive a WWE contract after they complete the program.