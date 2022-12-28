Early Betting Odds for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

The 2023 Royal Rumble will set the stage for WWE‘s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39. The event takes place Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

We’re still a month out from the Rumble, but BetOnline has released an early look at who is favored to win the Men’s and Women’s 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royals.

On the men’s side, Cody Rhodes is the favorite to be the last man standing. Rhodes has been out of action for around six months recovering from surgery to repair a pectoral tear. He made a surprise appearance on Monday’s Raw to recap his 2022 and state his goals for the coming year. “There is one thing that I came back for specifically,” he said. “One thing… has to be done. It needs to be done” The American Nightmare wants to win the big one, the WWE Championship. He’s expected to be medically cleared in time for the Royal Rumble, making this his best chance to fulfill his destiny.

On the women’s side, Becky Lynch is currently the odds-on favorite. A 6-time women’s champion, Lynch is a fixture in the main event scene. She won the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble, so that gives her an edge as well.

Here are the current betting odds for this year’s Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches. We’ll update this article in the weeks ahead.

Men Royal Rumble Odds

Cody Rhodes (+100) Sami Zayn (+300) The Rock: (+400) Seth Rollins (+1,200) Austin Theory (+1,400)

Women’s Rumble Rumble Odds