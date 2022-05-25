WWE SmackDown Superstar Receives Minor Name Change

WWE has made a small alteration to the name of a SmackDown talent.

The company introduced Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser to the main roster back in April. Kaiser has served as Gunther’s manager.

WWE has already made a change to Kaiser’s first name but it’s quite minor.

Instead of “Ludwig,” he’ll now be referred to as Ludvig Kaiser. The switch has been spotted on the WWE.com roster page.

This is perhaps the least egregious WWE name change we’ve seen in some time. The company has been known to make drastic changes to how characters are named when called up from the NXT brand.

Gunther is actually a prime example. He had gone by his real name, Walter, on the indies and on NXT before being called up to the SmackDown roster.

The good news for fans of Gunther is that his character and in-ring presence have remained the same.

It seems WWE is gearing up for a program with Gunther and WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.