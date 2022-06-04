WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets New Look & Attitude

A WWE superstar on the SmackDown roster has a new look.

During the June 3 episode of SmackDown, Madcap Moss made his return. He had been out of action since being attacked by Happy Corbin on the May 13 episode of SmackDown.

Corbin crushed Moss’ throat with the Andre The Giant Memorial Trophy. Moss was stretchered out of the building.

WWE ran a storyline angle where Madcap Moss suffered a “cervical contusion.”

New Era For Madcap Moss

(via WWE)

When Moss made his way out, he had new entrance music, a new look, and a brand new attitude.

Madcap said he buried his old character thanks to Corbin’s attack. He then called out his former tag team partner.

Moss called for a match against Corbin and authority figure Adam Pearce agreed.

Corbin ended up winning the match via disqualification when Madcap hit him in the ribs with a chair. After the match, he kept attacking Corbin with the chair.

Moss put Corbin’s neck through the chair and was going to crush it with steel steps but WWE officials stopped him.