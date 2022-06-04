Sunday, June 5, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets New Look & Attitude

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
WWE SmackDown
(via WWE)
Latest Wrestling News

A WWE superstar on the SmackDown roster has a new look.

During the June 3 episode of SmackDown, Madcap Moss made his return. He had been out of action since being attacked by Happy Corbin on the May 13 episode of SmackDown.

Corbin crushed Moss’ throat with the Andre The Giant Memorial Trophy. Moss was stretchered out of the building.

WWE ran a storyline angle where Madcap Moss suffered a “cervical contusion.”

New Era For Madcap Moss

WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets New Look &#038; Attitude
(via WWE)

When Moss made his way out, he had new entrance music, a new look, and a brand new attitude.

Madcap said he buried his old character thanks to Corbin’s attack. He then called out his former tag team partner.

Moss called for a match against Corbin and authority figure Adam Pearce agreed.

Corbin ended up winning the match via disqualification when Madcap hit him in the ribs with a chair. After the match, he kept attacking Corbin with the chair.

Moss put Corbin’s neck through the chair and was going to crush it with steel steps but WWE officials stopped him.

Related Articles
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News