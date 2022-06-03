WWE SmackDown Results (6/3/22): Hell In A Cell Go-Home Show, Tag Title Match, Madcap Moss Returns

WWE SmackDown airs live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio tonight. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday night. The Usos defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura.

SmackDown Results (6/2)

Brawling Brutes def. New Day & Drew McIntyre

Jinder Mahal def. Humberto

Natalya def. Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to become the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Happy Corbin def. Madcap Moss via DQ

The Usos def. Riddle & Nakamura to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

Here are the takeaways from this week’s SmackDown:

The Brawling Brutes Picked Up A Win, Drew McIntyre Wants A Title Shot At Clash at the Castle

New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) kicked off the show and started an “OH-IO” chant with the crowd. Drew McIntyre joined them in the ring with Angela the sword and was wearing a “kneel to the steel” shirt. McIntyre brought up Big E and said he knows what its like being injured and started up a “Big E!” chant to remind him that nobody has forgotten about him. McIntyre stated that he will challenge for and win the WWE Undisputed Championship at Clash at the Castle.

New Day presented McIntyre with a “Big D” shirt before the Brawling Brutes interrupted. Sheamus poked fun at McIntyre before Butch rushed the ring. New Day sent Butch back to the outside as SmackDown went to a break.

"Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle. "@DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fBGkY7C7kf — WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022

Kingston, Woods, and McIntyre then battled Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland) in a 6-man tag team match. Woods hit Butch with a Jawbreaker and tagged in Kofi. Kingston connected with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Splash for a two count. Woods and Ridge Holland tagged in and Ridge sent Xavier flying across the ring.

Sheamus tagged in and beat Woods down in the corner of the ring. Butch tagged and brought Woods to the mat. Woods escaped and tagged in Kingston. Kofi hit Sheamus with a Dropkick and sent him into the ring post. Kofi followed it up with a Crossbody off the top and went for the cover but Sheamus kicked out at two.

Butch tried to drag Kofi out of the ring but McIntyre broke it up. Kofi booted Sheamus and Ridge off the ring apron. Woods and Kofi took them out with a couple of dives and posed on the announce table. McIntyre celebrated on the steel steps as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, the Brawling Brutes had Kofi isolated in the ring. Sheamus hit a Knee Drop off the top rope for a two count. Sheamus hit Drew with a cheap shot but turned around into a Meteora from Kingston. McIntyre and Ridge Holland tagged in and Drew unloaded some Clotheslines.

McIntyre hurled Holland across the ring and leveled Sheamus with a Clothesline on the outside. Back in the ring, McIntyre connected with a Neckbreaker and geared up in the corner. Sheamus broke it up but Drew sent him out of the ring. Woods tagged in and connected with a Backbreaker but Holland broke it up. Kofi hit a slam on Holland outside the ring. Sheamus hit McIntyre the Brogue Kick as Woods & Butch battled in the ring. Sheamus distracted Woods and Butch capitalized with Bitter End for the pinfall victory.

Max Dupri’s First Client Will Debut Next Week

Max Dupri interrupted Adam Pearce again backstage and claimed that he has found his first client on Instagram. Dupri got ridiculously close to Pearce’s face and announced that his client will debut on SmackDown next week.

Jinder Mahal def. Humberto

Jinder Mahal faced Humberto tonight in a singles match. Angel and Shanky were ringside for the match. Shanky kept dancing around when Mahal wasn’t looking. Mahal controlled the match early and connected with a Back Body Drop. Jinder knocked Humberto to the apron but Humberto battled back with a kick to the face. Humberto missed wildly with a Crossbody and Jinder capitalized with a big boot. Shanky hopped up on the ring apron for a distraction and Jinder capitalized with a roll-up. Shanky wanted to dance after the match but Jinder wasn’t interested.

Natalya Earned A Shot At The SmackDown Women’s Title

Aliyah was locked in the SmackDown women’s locker room by Shotzi before the Six-Pack Challenge. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was ringside for the match. Aliyah made it to the ring and battled Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler Raquel Rodriguez and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Rodriguez dominated the action early and threw Shotzi onto Xia Li. Raquel went for a Powerbomb but Shayna broke it up. Baszler and Rodriguez tumbled to the floor as Natalya battled with Xia Li. Natalya went for a Sharpshooter but Li booted her away. Xia launched Natalya into the turnbuckle and followed it up with a Suplex.

Aliyah got in the ring and planted Xia with a Facebuster. Xia rolled out of the ring and Baszler attacked Aliyah. Shayna hit a Gutwrench Suplex that knocked Aliyah out of the ring. Shotzi hit Baszler with a DDT but turned Xia sent Shotzi out of the ring. Natalya and Raquel then battled in the ring. Natalya rolled Raquel up for a near fall.

Rodriquez responded with a big boot and climbed to the top rope. Shotzi tried to break it up but Rodriguez Suplexed her on top of Natalya. Raquel hit a Corkscrew Elbow and then a Powerbomb on Shotzi. Shayna got Raquel in a Sleeper Hold but Natalya took the opportunity to roll up Shotzi for the pinfall victory. Natalya is now the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and had a stare down with Ronda Rousey to end the segment.

Madcap Moss Returned, No Holds Barred Match Set For Hell In A Cell, IC Title Match Set For Next Week

Madcap Moss returned in normal wrestling attire this week and got a great reaction from the crowd. Moss brought up Happy Corbin attacking him with the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy and that the old Madcap is gone. Moss said he’s been having a dream about punching Corbin in his face over and over. Madcap demanded a fight from Corbin and Happy made his way to the entrance ramp.

Corbin joked that Moss was only here because he missed him and the structure he brought to his life as his employer. Corbin added that Moss is here to beg for his job back and he will consider it. Madcap reiterated that he wanted a fight but Corbin started backing away. Adam Pearce joined the party and made the match official as SmackDown went to a break.

Madcap Moss tried to get revenge on Corbin and attacked him with a chair. Madcap got Corbin’s head in the steel chair and was about to stomp on it but WWE officials broke it up. It was then announced that Corbin won the match via DQ. Corbin approached Adam Pearce backstage and wanted Madcap suspended. Pearce laughed and announced that Corbin will battle Madcap Moss in a No Holds Barred match this Sunday.

It was announced that Ricochet will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Gunther on next week’s SmackDown. Lacey Evans will also be returning to SmackDown after switching to RAW and not wrestling a match for the red brand.

Sami Zayn Helped The Usos Retain

The Usos defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Shinsuke Nakamura & Riddle in tonight’s main event. Riddle connected with an Exploder Suplex on Jey for a near fall to start off the action. Jimmy Uso tagged in and connected with a slam and then a couple stomps to Riddle’s lower back. Jimmy followed it up with a Suplex and went for the cover but Riddle kicked out at two.

Riddle dropped Jimmy with a boot to the side of the head as Nakamura pleaded for a tag. Jey and Shinsuke tagged in and started trading punches. Nakamura knocked Jimmy out of the ring and unloaded some kicks in the corner. Nakamura perched Jey up on the top rope and hit a running knee to the ribs for a two count. Shinsuke sent Jey to the corner and hit him with the sliding German Suplex. Riddle tagged in and hit a kick to the face for a two count.

Jey knocked Shinsuke off the apron and sent Riddle to the corner. Riddle kicked Jey in the face and made his way to the top rope. Jimmy Uso tripped Riddle up and The Usos leveled Riddle with a couple of Superkicks. Shinsuke Nakamura dragged Jey out of the ring and threw him into the steel steps.

Nakamura went for a knee strike but Jey got out of the way. Nakamura bashed his knee into the steps and The Usos hit the injured knee with a Dropkick. WWE officials came down to the ringside area to check on Nakamura and helped him up. Nakamura hobbled to the back but Riddle stayed behind. Riddle continued the match on his own and hit Jey with a Clothesline. Riddle fired up the crowd as SmackDown went to the final commercial break of the night.

When SmackDown returned, The Usos were in control of the match. Jimmy connected with an Enziguri for a two-count. Riddle battled back with a kick of his own and then a Ripcord Knee to Jey’s face. Riddle connected with an Exploder Suplex on Jimmy and then delivered one to Jey. Riddle hit The Usos with a Broton and posed for the crowd.

Riddle set up for a DDT but Jey broke it up. Riddle hit Jey with a kick and then a springboard Floating Bro. Back in the ring, Riddle ducked under a Clothesline and planted Jimmy with a Powerslam. Riddle hit the DDT in the ropes and geared up for the RKO. Jimmy blocked it and planted Riddle with a Samoan Drop for a two count.

Jimmy made his way to the top rope but Roman Reigns‘ pyro went off. This was just a distraction by Sami Zayn in the production truck and The Usos capitalized. Riddle hit Jimmy with an RKO off the top rope but Jey tagged in. Riddle didn’t notice and Jey hit him with an Uso Splash for the pinfall victory. The Usos are still the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Sami Zayn celebrated on the entrance ramp and Riddle chased after him. Riddle attacked Sami but The Usos broke it up.