WWE Superstar Deletes Twitter After Negative Reaction to a Photo With Austin Theory

Mia Yim posted a photograph with United States Champion Austin Theory earlier today. Austin was holding Mia up in the photo and it spawned a bizarre reaction from the Twitter mob that drove Yim off the social media platform.
For some reason, a bunch of fans equated a photograph taken during a WWE photo shoot as Mia not respecting her marriage with AEW star Keith Lee. The absurd reaction is the latest example of fans not knowing how to interact with public figures on social media.
Mia Yim sent out a final post this morning before deleting her Twitter account.
Mia Yim on Her Return to WWE
Mia Yim returned to the company on the November 7th edition of RAW as The OC’s answer to their “Rhea Ripley problem”.
The 33-year-old was interviewed following her return on RAW Talk and said it was good to be back after a year away. She was released in November 2021 after a brief main roster run as “Reckoning” in the failed RETRIBUTION faction.