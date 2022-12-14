WWE Superstar Deletes Twitter After Negative Reaction to a Photo With Austin Theory

Mia Yim posted a photograph with United States Champion Austin Theory earlier today. Austin was holding Mia up in the photo and it spawned a bizarre reaction from the Twitter mob that drove Yim off the social media platform.

For some reason, a bunch of fans equated a photograph taken during a WWE photo shoot as Mia not respecting her marriage with AEW star Keith Lee. The absurd reaction is the latest example of fans not knowing how to interact with public figures on social media.

The fact how people made Mia Yim deactivated her Twitter over the picture with Austin Theory is ridiculous. Do people seriously think that just because she's married she's not allowed to take photos with her friends that are men? pic.twitter.com/hfx05ZNt5Q — Tiff ? (@womenstitless) December 13, 2022

Mia Yim sent out a final post this morning before deleting her Twitter account.

“Ok, block button ready to go. Apparently I can’t take pics or get excited about seeing people I haven’t seen in a while. I love my husband and only have eyes for him. Apologies for any disrespect. Men and women can be friends without it being sexual.”

the last tweet before mia yim deactivated.. some of you are so weird and unnecessary, she never needed to apologize. i really hope she’s okay. ? pic.twitter.com/c5fCBO5zHj — chey ?? (@womenswrestli17) December 13, 2022

Mia Yim on Her Return to WWE

Mia Yim returned to the company on the November 7th edition of RAW as The OC’s answer to their “Rhea Ripley problem”.

The 33-year-old was interviewed following her return on RAW Talk and said it was good to be back after a year away. She was released in November 2021 after a brief main roster run as “Reckoning” in the failed RETRIBUTION faction.