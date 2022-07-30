WWE SummerSlam 2022 Live Stream (Kickoff Show)

It’s time for WWE‘s biggest event of the summer.

WWE SummerSlam goes down tonight (July 30) inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In the main event, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will put his gold on the line against Brock Lesnar.

This will be a Last Man Standing match. A big X-factor in the main event could be Theory, who holds the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Whoever emerges as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion by the end of the night will meet Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales on Sept. 3.

Before the premium live event begins, we’ve got a kickoff show to watch.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Live Stream & Info

(via WWE)

When: July 30, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. ET for the Kickoff show)

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch: Peacock streaming service in the United States, WWE Network internationally

Here is a look at the WWE SummerSlam 2022 card:

Last Man Standing: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits (with Special Guest Referee Jeff Jarrett)

The Usos vs. The Street Profits (with Special Guest Referee Jeff Jarrett) Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch Logan Paul vs. The Miz

The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest (No Disqualification)

You can catch the WWE SummerSlam 2022 live stream of the Kickoff show below beginning at 7 p.m. ET.