Drew McIntyre Officially Receives WWE Undisputed Universal Title Shot at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre has punched his ticket to Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre and Sheamus collided in the opening match of the July 29 episode of SmackDown. The two clashed in a good-old-fashioned Donnybrook match.

The winner would receive a shot at the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3.

When the dust settled, it was McIntyre who emerged victorious. He will meet whoever holds the undisputed gold by the time WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales.

The current titleholder, Roman Reigns will put his gold on the line against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. That championship match will serve as the main event of SummerSlam on July 30 inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

WWE has teased the possibility of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the show.

Plans for Drew McIntyre’s opponent at the big September premium live event have been reported. To save you from spoilers, we won’t post that info in this piece.

