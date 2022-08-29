Mr. Money in the Bank Theory May be About to Get his First Name Back

Earlier this year, WWE implemented a rule that resulted in several Superstars having their names changed.

The rule was that Superstars would no longer be allowed to use any part of their real name on WWE TV, which could be later used outside of the company if they left or were released.

This led to several Superstars who used their real names being changed including WALTER (Walter Hahn) to Gunther, Tommaso Ciampa (Tommaso Whitney) to just Ciampa and Pete Dunne (Peter England) to Butch.

Not Just a Theory

One Superstar who had their name changed was Austin Theory, whose name was shortened to just Theory.

Theory’s real name is Austin White, and on WWE TV, it was explained that he wanted nothing to do with the ‘Austin’ name.

This came shortly after WWE WrestleMania 38, where both Theory and his mentor Mr. McMahon received stunners by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

Now, Theory may be getting his first name back, as CageSideSeats reports that Theory was advertised under his full name for this weekend’s live events.

On Instagram, Theory’s handle also uses his full moniker and can be followed at ‘austin_theory.’

Doing Away with the Rule

It’s unclear if Theory will receive his first name back or not, but there have been changes made.

During the taping for the episode of SmackDown that’ll air this Friday, Butch competed against Ludwig Kaiser, but worked in his Pete Dunne-era ‘Bruiserweight’ attire.

Recently, Angel teased bringing back the Angel Garza name, while his tag-team partner Humberto is rumored to be returning to being Humberto Carrillo.