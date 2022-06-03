WWE Superstar Moves From Raw Back To SmackDown

One WWE superstar is back on the move.

WWE has never been shy in moving its stars from Raw to SmackDown and vice versa even without a draft. While the brand split has appeared to be “essentially done,” the company won’t officially announce it and still wants the idea to float due to its Survivor Series PPV.

Lacey Evans Back On SmackDown

(via WWE)

PWInsider reports that Lacey Evans is the latest WWE superstar to make a jump … again.

Lacey had already been moved from SmackDown to Raw but another shift has been made. The report notes that Lacey is once again a SmackDown superstar.

Lacey initially was set to have a match on the May 30 episode of Raw. That ended up not happening and instead, WWE aired footage of Lacey Evans’ appearance at the Coca-Cola 600.