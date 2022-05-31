Real Reason WWE Superstar Missed May 30 Raw

One WWE superstar didn’t make an appearance on Monday Night Raw despite being advertised.

That superstar in question is Lacey Evans. For weeks, WWE has been running vignettes of Lacey telling her emotional story.

She was advertised for a match against an unnamed opponent on the May 30 episode of Raw but never appeared.

Reason Lacey Evans Missed Raw

Lacey Evans, who had been out of action for months due to pregnancy, took to her Twitter account to say that she is still “recovering.”

While Lacey didn’t show up on Raw, WWE made sure to keep her name in the minds of fans watching the show. The promotion ran a video showing her appearance at the Coca-Cola 600 this past weekend.

The vignettes that WWE has run for Lacey initially seemed to indicate she’s being poised for a massive babyface push. After all, she has told stories of overcoming tragedy to get to where she is today.

As it turns out, PWInsider has reported that Evans is penciled in as a heel on the Raw brand. Time will tell if WWE changes plans.