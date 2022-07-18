Ex-WWE Superstar Rules Out Return Until Management is Changed

Vince McMahon is under an immense amount of scrutiny at this time, as he has been accused of inappropriate behavior with several women.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that McMahon is alleged to have had an affair with a female paralegal who left WWE this year, with the ex-CEO reportedly arranging a $3 million hush money payout.

It was later reported that McMahon has allegedly been inappropriate with several women, paying out $12 million in total.

A Change in Management

In 2017, Maria Kanellis-Bennett returned to WWE, alongside her husband Mike.

While both had reigns as 24/7 Champion, they were cut in 2020, and Maria is not interested in making a return at this time.

On Twitter, a fan asked Maria about a possible WWE return, and she refused until there is a change of management or ownership.

No. Not until it is under new management/ownership. https://t.co/h2IYWcsF5s — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 17, 2022

Maria isn’t interested in working for WWE until the McMahons are no longer in charge, but this is hardly surprising from the former WWE Diva.

Kanellis has previously stated that she hopes to see WWE sold to someone else, who will treat it “like a business and not a boys club.”

The 40-year-old wrestling personality has also claimed that WWE spread lies about her during her pregnancy in 2019.

Maria alleged that she informed WWE that she was pregnant with her second child prior to signing a contract extension with the company, and was told it would not be a problem.

She later claimed that rumors circulated that she did not inform WWE prior to signing a new deal, and that those false rumors came from WWE.