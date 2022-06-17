Former WWE Talent Buries Vince McMahon Amid Investigation

One former WWE superstar has put Vince McMahon on blast in the midst of allegations.

As it stands now, Stephanie McMahon is the interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. The move was made as a result of the WWE board’s investigation into an alleged secret $3 million pact made by Vince to an ex-employee.

The Wall Street Journal reported news of the investigation, while WWE announced Stephanie’s new interim roles.

Maria Kanellis Slams Vince McMahon

Former WWE talent Maria Kanellis took to her Twitter account to say that while she doesn’t want to see WWE fall, she hopes that there is a shift in power.

Vacation days, child care, and a clear direction for the future. This is going to be an anxiety filled time for a lot of people that work there. Hopefully, the COMPANY CULTURE will change. And people will still have jobs they love to feed their families. ? — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 17, 2022

“Let’s not wish that. There are a lot of good people that work there. WWE employs hundreds of people. Let’s just hope the company is bought out by someone/company that will treat WWE like a business and not a boys club. Health insurance, retirement plans, parental leave.”

Maria also slammed Vince McMahon for reportedly being in character for his upcoming appearance on the June 17 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Isn’t this disrespectful to the women hurt in this situation? It’s not a joke. WWE’s company culture of fear and abuse of power is not a joke. https://t.co/NEupO2cHqp — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 17, 2022

While Vince is stepping back from the CEO and Chairman roles, for now, he will retain his position as far as WWE creative is concerned.