WWE Tag Team Could Be Getting Name Change

A WWE tag team may be on the verge of a slight name change soon.

WWE officials aren’t afraid to make some alterations to its characters. From attire, to music, to name changes, the company will make any changes it sees fit. WWE has even reversed changes in the past.

A tag team that recently resurfaced on Raw could possibly get their own change.

Dirty Dawgs Getting Name Change?

After a brief stint on NXT, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Dirty Dawgs, returned to Monday Night Raw. They started a feud with Omos and MVP.

According to USPTO, WWE has filed a new trademark for “Dirty Dogs,” which is a slight change from what the company currently calls the team.

“Mark For: DIRTY DOGS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”

As mentioned, Ziggler and Roode had been on NXT for a little while. Dolph captured the NXT Championship but eventually lost it to Bron Breakker.

Time will tell if WWE actually goes through with a slight change or if they’ve trademarked the “Dirty Dogs” version just to get ahead of anyone who may try to use it.