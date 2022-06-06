WWE RAW Results (6/6/22): Seth Rollins Attacks Cody Rhodes, The Judgement Day, Fatal 4-Way

WWE RAW aired live this week from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Hell in a Cell. In addition to the takeaways below, it was announced that John Cena will be returning on the June 27th episode of RAW to celebrate 20 years in WWE.

.@JohnCena makes his return to #WWERaw on June 27th in Laredo, TX to celebrate his 20 Year Anniversary with @WWE! pic.twitter.com/P7wGTyTw1r — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

RAW Results (6/6)

Dana Brooke def. Becky Lynch to retain the 24/7 Championship

Riddle def. The Miz

Street Profits def. The Usos via count-out in a Championship Contender’s match

Veer Mahaan def. Dominik via DQ

Omos def. Cedric Alexander

Ezekiel def. Otis

Rhea Ripley def. Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss in a Fatal 4-Way to earn a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Seth Rollins Attacked Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes kicked off the show to a great reaction from the crowd. They chanted “thank you Cody!” as he said that is a privilege to do what he does. Rhodes called Rollins one of the best wrestlers ever, but he is now officially done with Seth. Cody took a look at the MITB briefcases above them and how the contract inside has alluded him his entire career.

Rhodes wondered if there might be a way for him to win the match in four weeks and challenge for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Seth Rollins interrupted and joined Cody in the ring. Rollins grabbed a microphone and told Cody that he still does not like him.

Rollins complimented Rhodes and added that he has earned his respect. Seth noted that the world is saying that it is one of the gutsiest performances in wrestling history and claimed that Cody is the toughest person he’s been in the ring with. Rollins added that Dusty is very proud of his baby boy and Cody got choked up.

"I know I'm the last person you need to hear this from … but Dusty is very proud of his baby boy right now." – @WWERollins @CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xbmNbGwE3m — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

Seth extended his hand and Cody shook it. Rollins whispered something in Cody’s ear and exited the ring. Cody waved to the crowd on the entrance ramp and Seth bashed him in the back of the head with a sledgehammer. Rollins drove the sledgehammer into the torn pec and taunted Cody to end the segment.

Asuka Helped Dana Brooke Retain The 24/7 Title Over Becky Lynch

Dana Brooke won the 24/7 Championship while Becky Lynch was in the ring. Lynch then challenged Dana Brooke to a 24/7 Championship match as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Becky hit Dana with an Exploder Suplex and some kicks. Lynch followed it up with another Exploder Suplex and then a third.

Asuka’s theme hit and she made her way to the ring. Lynch hit a fourth Exploder Suplex but got distracted by Asuka. Dana rolled Becky up for a two count. Lynch got pissed and leveled Dana with a Clothesline. Dana battled back with some punches and then a Splash in the corner. Dana connected with a running Bulldog and went for the cover but Big Time Becks kicked out at two.

Dana climbed to the top turnbuckle and went for a Senton but Becky got out of the way. Lynch went for the Man-Handle Slam but once again got distracted by Dana Brooke. Dana rolled Becky up and Asuka held Lynch’s legs down. Dana Brooke retained and Asuka laughed at Lynch after the match.

Riddle def. The Miz, Issued A Challenge For Roman Reigns

The Miz and Maryse hosted an edition of Miz TV with Riddle as their guest. Miz noted that if he wins MITB, it will be his third time and a new WWE record. Miz and Maryse hyped their reality show (Miz & Mrs) season premiere tonight following RAW before Riddle interrupted. Riddle made his way to the ring on his scooter and said spoke French to Maryse.

Riddle gave another shoutout to Randy Orton and Miz got annoyed. Miz claimed that Randy Orton’s career is over and Riddle is going to get his ass kicked every week by The Bloodline. Riddle told Miz to shut the hell up and let him finish what he was going to say. Riddle vowed to take the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns because he took Orton out.

Riddle added that Maryse drags Miz around by his tiny balls and a “tiny balls!” chant broke out. Maryse informed everyone that The Miz has average sized balls and then shouted that they are huge after Miz got even more annoyed. Maryse then made matters worse by accepting a challenge on Miz’s behalf against Riddle. Miz said this is his premiere party and he’s in a tuxedo. Miz declined and Ciampa showed up out of nowhere. Ciampa attacked Riddle from behind and leveled him with a knee to the head. The Miz then accepted the challenge after Ciampa’s attack.

The match started after a commercial break and Riddle hit Miz with a Powerslam. Riddle followed it up with a DDT and geared up for the RKO. Riddle went for it but Miz shoved him away and rolled out of the ring. Maryse pulled Miz out of the way of a kick but Riddle still caught up to him. Riddle ripped Miz’s suit pants and Miz was now wrestling in his underwear. Maryse gave Miz her purse and distracted the referee. Miz swung the purse but Riddle ducked and then hit an RKO for the pinfall victory.

Street Profits Earned A Title Shot Via Count-Out

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos battled Street Profits in a Championship Contender’s match. Angelo Dawkins knocked Jey off the ring apron and leveled Jimmy with a Clothesline for a near fall. Dawkins isolated Jimmy in the corner and tagged in Montez Ford. Jimmy rolled out of the ring to regroup as Montez posed in the ring.

Jey Uso tagged in and beat Montez down in the corner of the ring. Ford battled back and tagged in Angelo Dawkins. Angelo hit a shoulder tackle and went for the cover but Jey kicked out at two. Jey then rolled out of the ring and The Usos regrouped again.

When RAW returned from a break, The Usos were in control and had Angelo isolated in the ring. The Usos dominated the next few minutes of the match and kept Angelo trapped in the corner. The action spilled out of the ring and The Usos launched Dawkins into the steel steps as RAW went to another commercial.

Montez Ford hit Jey with a dive through the ropes but turned around into a dive from Jimmy Uso. Angelo Dawkins then flipped onto both Usos and rolled Jey into the ring. Montez hit Jey with a Frog Splash and went for the cover but Jimmy broke it up at two. Montez sent Jey over the barricade into the timekeeper’s area and rolled back into the ring for a count out victory. Street Profits have earned a shot at the tag titles. Riddle celebrated with Street Profits after the match.

Theory Interrupted Lashley

Bobby Lashley made his way to the ring after defeating MVP & Omos last night in a Handicap match. Lashley said MVP and Omos are in his rear view mirror but was quickly interrupted by United States Champion Theory.

Theory claimed that Lashley was stealing his spotlight and he deserves to be out here. Theory shouted at the crowd to shut up and claimed that Alexander helped Lashley win his match last night. He told Lashley to get out of his ring but Bobby wanted a fight. Theory agreed to a match and flexed in Bobby’s face. Lashley flexed to show that he has bigger muscles and suggested Theory put the United States Championship on the line.

Theory told Lashley that he doesn’t deserve it and boasted about being the youngest United States Champion in history. Theory went for a selfie but Lashley booted him out of the ring.

Veer Mahaan def. Dominik

Veer Mahaan battled Dominik Mysterio tonight on RAW. Rey Mysterio was ringside for the match. Dominik evaded Veer to start off the action and ran around the ring. Dominik hit a Dropkick but Veer shrugged it off. Dominik booted Veer in the face and hit him with a Dropkick.

Veer responded with a giant Crossbody and started taunting Rey. Veer clubbed Dominik over the head and lifted him up for a Samoan Drop. Dominik escaped to the ring apron but Veer slammed him to the floor outside the ring. Mahaan posed and then went after Dominik. Mahaan launched Dominik onto Rey and then booted Rey in the face as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Mahaan sent Dominik into the turnbuckle and went for a Splash but Dominik dodged it. Mahaan charged again and wound up crashing into the ring post. Dominik hit a 619 and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Dominik connected with a Frog Splash and went for the cover but Veer kicked out at one.

Dominik went for a Tornado DDT but Mahaan blocked it. Mahaan turned Dominik inside out with a Clothesline and set up for a submission move but Rey broke it up. Rey booted Veer in the head and dragged Dominik out of the ring to end the segment.

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley Brutally Attacked Edge

The Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) came down to the ring as RAW went to a break. The trio defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan last night at WWE Hell in a Cell. Damian Priest claimed that Rhea was going to win the Fatal 4-Way tonight and go on to become RAW Women’s Champion.

Edge told the crowd to close their mouths because he has been doing this for 30-years. Edge told Damian and Rhea that he is proud of them and how much they have blossomed under his learning tree. He added that someone else was listening and introduced Finn Balor as the newest member of The Judgement Day.

Edge stated that Finn Balor is one of the most talented men to ever step foot in the ring and wondered how this came to pass. Balor said he had clarity last night and to join The Judgement Day wasn’t a choice, it was a calling. Balor is tired of being someone that he is not and noted that Damian & Rhea fought with more conviction last night than he’s ever seen.

Damian Priest said it is now time to get rid of Edge and they all attacked Edge. Damian slammed Edge through a table with the Razor’s Edge. Rhea brought a steel chair into the ring and Balor took a piece of it off. Balor applied a Crossface with the piece of the chair as Rhea swung the chair at security. Priest then hit Edge with the con-chair-to. Balor, Priest, and Ripley then posed in the ring over Edge.

Roode & Ziggler Returned To RAW

Omos squared off against Cedric Alexander tonight on RAW. MVP was ringside for the match. Cedric charged and Omos hit him with a Chokeslam for the pinfall victory. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler returned and were interviewed on the entrance ramp. MVP interrupted and said they were disrespecting Omos. Roode and Ziggler shoved MVP off the stage and Omos caught him. Omos and MVP chased Roode & Ziggler to the back to end the segment.

Ezekiel Will Face Kevin Owens Again Next Week

Ezekiel battled Otis tonight and Chad Gable was ringside for the match. Otis knocked Otis down with a shoulder tackle before beating him down in the corner of the ring. Otis hit a slam for a two-count. Ezekiel battled back with some chops to the chest and then rolled Otis up for the pinfall victory. He then challenged Kevin Owens to a rematch next week.

Kevin Owens said he already beat Ezekiel at Hell in a Cell, but he’s feeling generous. Owens stated that he will only accept the rematch if Ezekiel admits to the world right now that he is Elias. Ezekiel then admitted that his name is Elias and Owens celebrated. Ezekiel claimed that he lied and took a page out of the Kevin Owens’ playbook. He said he’s Ezekiel and leveled Owens with a knee to the face.

Rhea Ripley Is The #1 Contender For The RAW Women’s Title

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was ringside for tonight’s main event. Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan battled in a Fatal 4-Way to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. Nikki A.S.H. accompanied Doudrop to the ring. Doudrop elbowed Rhea in the face but then got dragged to the outside by Liv & Alexa. They bounced Doudrop’s head off the apron before Liv getting back into the ring.

Rhea sent Alexa back to the outside and leveled Liv Morgan with a Clothesline. Ripley stomped Alexa down to the canvas in the corner of the ring and shot an evil grin to the camera. Bliss got in some kicks but Rhea overpowered her and shoved Alexa to the canvas. Ripley stomped on Alexa some more while waving at RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Ripley lifted Bliss up for a Suplex but Liv broke it up with a Dropkick. Alexa then planted Ripley with a DDT and knocked her out of the ring. Alexa went for a Crossbody but Rhea caught her. Liv took them both out with a Meteora and fell to the floor. Doudrop then hit Liv with a Senton as RAW went to the final commercial break of the night.

When RAW returned, Doudrop sent Bliss into the turnbuckle and hit her with a Splash. Liv connected with a Codebreaker on Doudrop and then delivered a Dropkick to Ripley. Liv hit a Hurricanrana but Doudrop decked her with a shoulder tackle. Bliss hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb on but Doudrop hit her with a Splash. Doudrop then hit Liv with a Powerbomb but Alexa broke up the cover at two.

Doudrop climbed to the middle turnbuckle but Rhea caught her with some jabs to the face. Rhea joined Doudrop on the turnbuckle and unloaded some elbow strikes. This led to a Tower of Doom spot (Doudrop hit Superplex on Rhea, Bliss and Morgan Powerbombed Doudrop) and every superstar was down.

Liv tried to cover Ripley but she kicked out at two. Alexa Bliss and Liv circled each other before trading roll-ups for near falls. They rolled around the ring over and over as the crowd cheered. Bliss booted Liv in the ribs and hit a DDT. Alexa dragged her to the corner and climbed to the top rope. Alexa went for Twisted Bliss but Liv got her knees up.

Doudrop sent Alexa out of the ring. Liv went for Oblivion but Nikki A.S.H. broke it up. Bliss and Nikki took each other out with a Clothesline. Doudrop planted Liv with a Michinoku Driver and went for the cover but Rhea broke it up with a Dropkick. Ripley then planted Doudrop with the Riptide for the pinfall victory. Rhea Ripley is now the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship and will face Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank. Ripley posed with Finn Balor and Damian Priest as Belair raised the title to close the show.