WWE Thinks They Can ‘Clone’ Sasha Banks (Report)

Sasha Banks has a unique persona that makes her stand out among other competitors in WWE. Though the officials of the company feel that they can replicate her success with any star they choose.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast recently talked about the former women’s champion. He first confirmed yesterday’s news that her attorneys were working on getting her off the WWE contract.

Regarding the perceived value of Banks, Zarian explains that WWE views Sasha as someone who they can ‘clone’ with a competitor of their choice:

“In their minds, they could clone Sasha with somebody else and have her fit that role, and no problem. It is now a role you are playing.” – Andrew Zarian

“It’s a role with mid-level actors,” he added. ”Everybody’s a mid-level actor, except for a Roman Reigns, or a Brock Lesnar, or a Cody Rhodes. Those guys are the stars.”

He also discussed the possibility of the two parties coming to an agreement. Zarian said that right now, he does not see Sasha Banks going back.

After the initial reports of the former champion’s release earlier yesterday, latest updates on the matter suggest that her departure has not been made official just yet. Though in the current circumstances, it only appears to be a matter of time.