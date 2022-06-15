Sasha Banks Sporting New Look Amid WWE Suspension

Sasha Banks is switching things up in the midst of her suspension from WWE.

The May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw brought some high drama that very few could’ve expected. Sasha and Naomi were expected to be featured in a six-pack challenge on the show but the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions left the building.

As a result, WWE vacated the women’s tag team gold and suspended Sasha and Naomi.

Sasha Banks’ New Look

Sasha Banks recently underwent PRK surgery performed by Dr. Newsom. The procedure is done to treat nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism.

The official Instagram account for Newsom Eye posted photos and video of Sasha’s visit.

In the image below, you can see “The Boss” is rocking a new look.

(via Newsom Eye)

Sasha certainly hasn’t let on that she’s missing in-ring action. She attended a concert shortly after walking out of Raw and had spent some family time with her cousin Snoop Dogg.

WWE has publicly buried Sasha and Naomi. The company had both Corey Graves and Michael Cole call the duo “unprofessional” and claim they let down millions of WWE fans.

All online merchandise for Sasha and Naomi has been removed from WWEShop. It’s also been reported that the two aren’t being paid throughout their suspensions.