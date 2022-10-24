Kofi Kingston Says WWE Could Introduce Trios Championships

Kofi Kingston is a former WWE Champion, four-time Intercontinental Champion, three-time US Champion, and thirteen-time tag team champion.

There are currently a lot of factions with three members in WWE. The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, Legado del Fantasma, New Day, etc.

Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Ten Count, Kofi discussed the possibility of WWE introducing Trios Championships down the line.

Anything is possible, man. Like you said, there is a lot of trios going on, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes, The Bloodline, New Day. We’ll see how E (Big E) does, he’s getting a lot better for those who are concerned. He was actually rollerskating the other day and I’m like ‘oh my God is he okay?’. He’s coming along and he’s in great spirits. We’re just kind of taking it one day at a time with him. But yeah, I think a Trios title would be interesting. It is obviously something that has never been done before in WWE. Who knows? You got to stay tuned and watch to find out!

Kofi Kingston on a Tag Team Match Headlining WrestleMania

During the interview on NBC Ten Count, it was pointed out that a tag team match has not headlined a WrestleMania since 1985. Kofi was asked if fans will ever see a tag team match main event a WrestleMania again and he said it was possible. Kingston added that The Usos would make the most sense as their opponent at WrestleMania.

Anything is possible, like I said. For example, Ronda Rousey being in a main event of WrestleMania. Who would have thought that would ever happen? Anything is possible, even like Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair main eventing the first night of WrestleMania. Who would have ever thought that two women would be able to main event a WrestleMania? It is unheard of. I really enjoy the way that, especially now, WWE has done a great job over the past 8-9 years now of doing things that are completely just remarkable, and unheard of in the business. The women’s revolution, having an all women’s PPV, the women having their own Royal Rumble is amazing and awesome. So we are in a really special time right now in terms of wrestling. We are really doing things that are historical and groundbreaking, so a tag team match in the main event of WrestleMania is certainly not out of the cards.

