WWE Management Unhappy With SummerSlam Plans

It appears WWE management isn’t too thrilled with how the 2022 SummerSlam card has shaped up.

The big WWE summer event will be held inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In the main event, Roman Reigns will put the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar.

That title match will be contested under Last Man Standing rules. This is being billed as Lesnar’s final chance at dethroning Roman.

WWE has heavily teased Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory cashing in on the winner.

There will also be two women’s world titles matches on the card. Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown gold against Ronda Rousey, while Becky Lynch will look to take the Raw Women’s Championship from titleholder Bianca Belair.

WWE Not Happy With SummerSlam

WrestleVotes reports that there are those in WWE management who aren’t pleased with the SummerSlam card despite being the ones to put it together.

In the most WWE of ways, I had a source tell me this morning “they really don’t like the SummerSlam card”



“They” being the people who put it together. Um, what?! — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 19, 2022

This year’s SummerSlam event will be taking place on July 30. Here’s how the card is shaping up: