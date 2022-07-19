Becky Lynch to Receive Raw Women’s Championship Match at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch has punched her ticket to WWE SummerSlam.

The current Raw Women’s Champion is Bianca Belair. She put her gold on the line against Carmella during the July 18 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Belair successfully defended her title, hitting the KOD on Carmella for the three-count.

Before the title match took place, Becky made her way out and announced that she will challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

This year’s SummerSlam event will take place inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It’ll be held on July 30.

WWE SummerSlam Card Thus Far

Here’s an updated look at the 2022 WWE SummerSlam card.