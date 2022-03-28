WWE WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds Predict Multiple Title Changes

We’ve got updated WrestleMania 38 betting odds courtesy of Bet Online.

Sports betting odds have a strong track record predicting the winners of WWE pay-per-view events. They are usually not 100% accurate, but consider these to be “spoilers” if you want to enjoy the show without anything revealed.

These odds will shift throughout the week, based on continued betting. We will update this article on Saturday to reflect any late changes in the betting activity.

WrestleMania Saturday Betting Odds

On the first night of WrestleMania 38, betters predict we will see both Women’s Championships change hands, along with the women’s tag titles.

Drew McIntyre is favored (-1,000) to defeat Happy Corbin (+500).

Rey and Dominik Mysterio are slight favorites (-140) to defeat The Miz and Logan Paul.

RKBro are favored (-200) to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits (+250) and Alpha Academy (+350).

Bianca Belair is the favorite (-550) to capture the Raw Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch (+325).

SmackDown tag team champions The Usos are favored (-200) to retain against Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs (+150).

Ronda Rousey is favored (-600) to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair (+350).

Sasha Banks and Naomi are slight favorites (-200) to win the Women’s Tag Team championships from Carmela and Zelina Vega (+500). Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (+185) and Shayna Baszler and Natalya (+750).

WrestleMania Sunday Betting Odds

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the favorite (-350) to defeat WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (+225) in the Winner Takes All Unification match.

Sami Zayn is an underdog (+200) against Jackass star Johnny Knoxville (-300).

AJ Styles is the favorite (-160) against the Rated R Superstar, Edge (+120).