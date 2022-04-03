WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Results: Austin vs. Owens, Cody Rhodes Returns, Title Matches

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 aired live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Stone Cold Steve Austin made his return for an edition of the Kevin Owens Show. Becky Lynch defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair put her title on the line against Ronda Rousey. Seth Rollins squared off against a mystery opponent handpicked by Mr. McMahon.

WrestleMania Night 1 Results

The Usos def. Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin The Miz & Logan Paul def. The Mysterios Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch to become the new RAW Women’s Champion Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins Charlotte Flair def. Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship Stone Cold Steve Austin def. Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match

Here are the takeaways from Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

The Usos Retained The SmackDown Tag Titles

The Usos defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura in the first match of the night.

Nakamura and Jimmy Uso started off the match. Shinsuke sent Jimmy to the corner and hit him with Good Vibrations. Nakamura hung up Jimmy across the top rope and delivered a running knee to the midsection for a near fall. Jimmy hit a Backbreaker and tagged in Jey Uso.

Jey connected with a Suplex and posed in the ring. Nakamura hit an elbow to the face but Jey shrugged it off and decked him with an uppercut. Jimmy tagged back in and The Usos kept Nakamura isolated in their corner of the ring.

Jimmy hit an Enziguri and went for the cover but Shinsuke kicked out at two. Shinsuke hit an Enziguri of his own and tagged in Boogs as Jey tagged in at the same time. Boogs beat both of The Usos down before Jey hit a Superkick. Boogs responded with a big vertical Suplex for a two count.

Boogs tried to lift both The Usos but his knee gave out and he crawled to the corner. This may have been a legit injury for Boogs. Nakamura tagged in and leveled The Usos with a Crossbody outside the ring. Back in the ring, Nakamura hit Jey Uso with a boot to the back of the head. Shinsuke hung up Jey in the ropes and planted him with the sliding German Suplex.

Nakamura geared up in the corner of the ring and waited for Jey to get up. Nakamura went for the Kinshasa but Jey countered with a Superkick. Jimmy tagged in and connected with a Frog Splash but Shinsuke somehow kicked out and the title match continued. Jey tagged in and grabbed Nakamura’s hair. Jimmy hit him with a Superkick and The Usos followed it up with the 3D for the pinfall victory. The Usos are still the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin

Drew McIntyre faced Happy Corbin tonight at WrestleMania. Madcap Moss was ringside for the match and McIntyre brought Angela the sword to the ring with him. McIntyre unloaded on Corbin right away with some strikes but Happy battled back. Happy sent McIntyre to the corner but Drew exploded off the turnbuckle with a lariat.

McIntyre followed it up with a Clothesline that sent Corbin to the floor and he followed him out there. McIntyre slammed Corbin into the barricade before rolling him back into the ring. Corbin booted McIntyre while he was in the ropes and slammed him into the ring post. McIntyre crashed to the floor below as Happy celebrated in the ring.

Happy Corbin rolled McIntyre back in the ring and took a moment to high five Madcap Moss. Corbin beat McIntyre down in the corner but Drew battled back. Corbin put a stop to that by hurling McIntyre into the turnbuckle for a one count. Happy followed it up with a Suplex and taunted the crowd.

Corbin got another one count and started barking at the referee. Happy kept getting distracted with the crowd booing him but kept Drew grounded with punches to the face. Madcap Moss hopped on the ring apron to celebrate but Corbin got distracted by him. McIntyre capitalized with a Spinebuster as Madcap Moss got worried outside the ring.

McIntyre fired himself up and leveled Corbin with a couple Clotheslines. Drew followed it up with an overhead throw and a Neckbreaker. McIntyre hopped to his feet and went for the Future Shock DDT but Corbin blocked it. McIntyre went for the Claymore but Corbin countered with Deep Six for a two count.

Happy grabbed McIntyre by the throat and went for a Chokeslam but Drew escaped. McIntyre hit a flying Clothesline off the top rope and geared up in the corner. McIntyre counted down but Corbin rolled out of the ring to avoid the Claymore. Drew bounced off the ropes and flipped onto Corbin & Moss outside the ring as the crowd cheered.

Drew rolled Happy Corbin back into the ring and planted Moss with a Suplex on the floor. McIntyre climbed to the top rope as Corbin slowly got up in the ring. Drew missed with a Clothesline but hit a Glasgow kiss. Corbin dodged a Claymore and connected with End of Days for a near fall.

Corbin flipped out after McIntyre kicked out and started yelling at the referee before sulking in the corner of the ring. Drew connected with the Future Shock DDT and hopped to his feet. McIntyre counted down and connected with the Claymore this time for the pinfall victory. Madcap Moss went to get in the ring after the match but McIntyre approached him with Angela the sword. Drew swung and broke the ring ropes as Madcap Moss cowered against the barricade.

The Miz Attacked Logan Paul After Their Victory

Dominik & Rey Mysterio battled The Miz & Logan Paul in the third match of Night 1. The Miz and Rey Mysterio started off the match. Miz sent Rey to the corner and stomped the hell out of him as Logan Paul grinned on the apron. Logan tagged in as the crowd and booed and unloaded some punches to Rey’s midsection.

Logan did a split to avoid Rey but Mysterio booted him in the face. Miz tagged in and Rey hit him with a Splash before tagging in Dominik. Dom hit a Splash of his own for a near fall and followed it up with a springboard Moonsault. Logan Paul jumped into the ring and Dominik hit him with a Hurricanrana. Dominik followed it up with a corkscrew Splash on Miz outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Logan Paul hit Dominik with a cheap shot as Miz distracted the referee. The Miz capitalized and beat Dominik down in the corner. Logan tagged back in and connected with a Powerslam on Dominik for a two count. Logan taunted Rey in the corner before booting Dominik in the face.

The Miz tagged in and the two took turns booting Dominik in the chest. Miz went for the cover but Dominik kicked out at two. Dominik battled out of a headlock and rolled up Miz for a near fall. Miz brought Dominik back to the corner and tagged Logan Paul in. Logan stomped Dominik down to the canvas and climbed to the middle turnbuckle for a Blockbuster. Logan Paul went for the cover but Dominik kicked out at two.

Miz and Paul stomped Dominik down to the canvas and kept him trapped in their corner of the ring. Logan choked Dominik against the ropes as the referee was distracted. Dominik booted Logan off the apron and planted Miz with a DDT as Rey pleaded for a tag on the apron.

The crowd got behind Dom as he crawled to the corner and tagged in Rey. Mysterio hit Miz with a Hurricanrana and climbed to the top rope. Rey hit a Senton and followed it up with a boot to the face for a two count. Mysterio hit a Moonsault and went for the cover but Logan broke it up at the last moment.

Logan and Miz lifted Rey up for a Suplex but Dominik broke it up with a Superkick. Rey capitalized and rolled up Miz for a near fall. Rey set Miz up for the 619 but Miz escaped. Rey caught him with a DDT for a close two count. Mysterio went for Three Amigos but Miz broke up the third Suplex and sent Rey into the ring post.

Logan Paul tagged in and booted Rey in the face before grinning into the camera. Paul said “watch this” and went for Three Amigos on Rey. Logan connected with the third Suplex and hopped up to a chorus of boos from the WWE Universe. Logan basked in the hate and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Paul danced around like Eddie and hit a Frog Splash for a very close two count. Dominik launched Logan out of the ring and hit Miz with a Suicide Dive.

Dominik chased Logan Paul around until he got back into the ring. The Mysterios hit him with a double 619. Dominik followed it up with a Frog Splash off the top and Rey hit one of his one. Miz broke it up and planted Rey Mysterio with the Skull Crushing Finale for the pinfall victory. The Miz and Logan Paul shared a hug and celebrated their victory as the crowd booed. Miz then planted Logan Paul with the Skull Crushing Finale out of nowhere. The Miz celebrated on the entrance ramp as Logan Paul was enraged in the ring.

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?!?!?!?!?@mikethemiz just gave @LoganPaul a Skull Crushing Finale following their victory at #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/8Df7TIqcgJ — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022

Bianca Belair Captured The RAW Women’s Championship

Stephanie McMahon came to the introduced and introduced Gable Steveson.

Becky Lynch defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair tonight at WrestleMania. Lynch was driven to the entrance ramp and hopped out of the vehicle to raise the title. Bianca Belair had a marching band for her WrestleMania entrance.

Becky went for the Manhandle Slam right away but Belair blocked it. Bianca went for the KOD but Lynch landed on her feet. Lynch hit the Manhandle Slam and went for the cover but Belair kicked out at two. Becky went for the Dis-Arm-Her but Bianca got to the ropes. Lynch stomped away on Bianca and hit a Leg Drop for a near fall.

Bianca hit a Suplex and went for another one but Lynch countered into a Suplex of her own for another two count. Becky dragged Bianca to the corner and made her way to the top turnbuckle. Lynch went for a Moonsault but Bianca got out of the way. Belair quickly locked in the Dis-Arm-Her but Lynch got her boot on the ropes.

Lynch kicked Belair in the midsection and dragged her out of the ring by her hair. Becky shoved Belair into the steel steps and got back into the ring as the referee started counting. Belair made it back in time but walked into a couple Exploder Suplexes from the champ. Lynch went for the pin but Belair wouldn’t stay down.

Becky slammed Bianca’s throat into the middle rope and sent her to the corner. Belair hopped to the apron but Becky hit her with a kick to the face. Lynch climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit a Leg Drop for another two count. Lynch went for the Dis-Arm-Her but Bianca was able to block it.

Bianca lifted Lynch up for a Powerbomb but both superstars wound up tumbling out of the ring and to the floor below. Belair charged and Becky lifted her for a Suplex. Bianca incredibly bounced off the ropes and countered into a Suplex of her own on the floor outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Lynch connected with a jab but Bianca shrugged it off. Belair beat Lynch down in the corner until the referee backed her away. Lynch went for a spin kick but Belair countered into a Backbreaker for a two count. Belair went for a Powerbomb but Lynch countered into a cradle for a near fall.

Belair slammed Lynch to the mat and followed it up with a standing Moonsault for a two count. Bianca dragged Becky to the corner and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Lynch caught her with an uppercut and joined Belair on the top rope. Lynch went for a Superplex but Belair blocked it and dropped Becky across the top rope. Belair climbed to the middle turnbuckle and hit a 450 Splash but Lynch kicked out at two.

Lynch caught Belair with a kick to the face and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Becky went for a Senton move but booted Belair directly in the face during her rotation. Belair battled back and hit a Spinebuster. Bianca went for a springboard Moonsault but Lynch got her knees up. Lynch sent Belair into the turnbuckle and went for a kick but Bianca caught her. Bianca hit a KOD that launched Lynch over the top rope and out of the ring. Bianca rolled her back into the ring for a cover but Becky rolled to the other side.

Belair chased after her and Becky grabbed her by the hair. Lynch slammed Bianca into the ring post and delivered a Uranage onto the steel steps. Belair rolled into the ring at 9 to break the ref’s count. Becky unloaded a flurry of punches out of frustration before grabbling Belair by the hair again. Lynch tried to lift Belair up and drag her to the corner. Bianca bounced up and flipped off the middle turnbuckle to avoid Lynch. Belair hit the KOD for the pinfall victory as the crowd erupted. Bianca Belair is the new RAW Women’s Champion.

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins In His Return To WWE

Seth Rollins faced a mystery opponent of Vince McMahon‘s choosing tonight at WrestleMania. Rollins stood in the ring and stared at the entrance ramp for a bit. Seth paced around the ring before throwing his jacket to the outside. Some pyro went off and the lights went out. Cody Rhodes‘ theme hit and Rollins laughed in the ring.

The crowd loudly chanted “Cody” as he paced around the ring. Cody locked up with Rollins to begin the action. Rhodes did a cartwheel and the Stardust pose to pop the crowd as Graves pointed out that was Cody “shedding his skin” for a fresh start. Rollins leveled Cody with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with a punch to the face.

Rollins went for the Pedigree but Cody blocked it. Rollins escaped Cross Rhodes and went for the Stomp but Cody dodged it. The two went for a Suplex and wound up tumbling over the top rope. Rhodes bashed Rollins into the ring post and the action returned to the ring.

Cody brought Rollins to the mat and applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Rhodes booted Rollins in the midsection as he tried to escape. Rollins responded with an Enziguri that dropped Cody to the canvas. Rhodes climbed to the top turnbuckle and jumped but Rollins caught him with a Dropkick to the midsection.

Seth lifted Cody up in the Fireman’s Carry and dropped him across his knee for a one count. Rollins launched Cody into the turnbuckle and then applied a waist lock. Cody broke free and Rollins hit him with some chops to the chest. Rhodes hit a forearm to the face and followed it up with a Powerslam on Rollins. Cody delivered a Clothesline that knocked Seth to the outside and delivered a Suicide Dive through the ropes that knocked Seth over the announce table.

Rhodes hit a rough looking Crossbody but got enough of it for a near fall. Rollins rolled out of the ring to regroup and Rhodes rushed after him. Cody went for a Disaster Kick but Seth countered into a Powerbomb against the barricade. Back in the ring, Rollins delivered a kick to the face and then the Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Rollins went for the Stomp but Cody dodged it. Cody went for Cross Rhodes but Seth countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Cody then planted Seth with the Cross Rhodes and went for the pin but Rollins kicked out at two. Rhodes climbed to the top turnbuckle but Rollins tripped him up.

Seth climbed up to the top rope and Cody hit him with an elbow to the face. Rollins hopped back up and hit a reverse Superplex into a dragon sleeper Suplex for a two count. Rollins climbed back up to the top turnbuckle and went for a Moonsault but Cody got out of the way. Seth landed on his feet and Rhodes booted him in the midsection.

Rhodes set up for a Pedigree as the crowd went crazy but Rollins broke free. Cody set up for the Pedigree again but transitioned it into a Powerbomb. Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter but Rollins still kicked out at two. Rollins then planted Cody with the Pedigree and went for the cover but Rhodes kicked out at two.

Cody and Seth traded punches in the middle of the ring. Rhodes got the better of the exchange but Rollins halted his momentum with a kick to the injured ribs. Rollins hit an elbow to the face and another one to the back of his head. Cody responded with two Cross Rhodes and a Bionic Elbow like the American Dream. Cody hit a third Cross Rhodes for the pinfall victory. Cody kissed the ring and celebrated with the fans after the match.

Charlotte Flair Retained The SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey tonight. Rousey went after Charlotte right away and the champ retreated to the ropes. Flair tackled Rousey to the mat but Ronda countered with an Arm Drag. Rousey kneed Flair in the face and started choking her against the ropes until the referee broke it up.

Flair and Rousey battled on the ring apron and Flair connected with a slam. Ronda went for an Ankle Lock as Flair got back into the ring but the champion sent Rousey tumbling to the floor. Charlotte bashed Ronda’s head into the ring post before rolling her back into the ring. Flair went for a cover but Ronda kicked out at two.

Flair leveled Rousey with a forearm to the face for another near fall. Rousey battled back with another Arm Drag and a big boot to the face for a two count. Ronda leaped off the middle turnbuckle into a slam for a two count. Rousey hit Charlotte with some punches and a series of Arm Drags.

Rousey bounced around in the corner and posed for the crowd. Charlotte ambushed Rousey with a Spear and went for the cover but Ronda kicked out just in time. Flair went for the missed Moonsault into a standing Moonsault sequence but it didn’t go well. Flair barely hit the Moonsault for a two count and then tied Ronda up in the Tree of Woe. Rousey escaped and hit an Arm Drag off the top rope for a two count.

Ronda lifted Flair up for a Samoan Drop and connected. Flair hit a big boot and both superstars fell to the canvas. Charlotte went for the Figure Four but Rousey escaped and hit a Powerslam for a two count. Charlotte then got Rousey in an Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring but Ronda escaped and sent Flair face first into the turnbuckle.

Rousey bounced around and paced as she waited for Flair to get up. Flair planted Rousey with a Powerbomb out of nowhere for a two count. Rousey then applied an Ankle Lock but Flair escaped with some kicks to the head. Charlotte went for the Figure Four and bridged into the Figure Eight in the middle of the ring. The action spilled to the outside and Flair sent Rousey into the barricade with an Exploder Suplex.

Back in the ring, Rousey hit the Rowdy Buster and went for the cover but Flair got her foot on the ropes. Charlotte went for the Figure Four but Ronda booted her away. Charlotte knocked the referee over and Rousey applied a submission. Charlotte tapped out but there was no referee. Ronda got the referee back up and Flair hit her with a big boot for the pinfall victory. Charlotte Flair is still the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Stone Cold Steve Austin def. Kevin Owens In A No Holds Barred Match To Close Night 1

Kevin Owens welcomed Stone Cold Steve Austin as his guest on the KO Show in the final segment of the night. Ridge Holland & Sheamus versus Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods was apparently cut for time.

Owens cracked some jokes about Texas being the ass of North America as the crowd gave him the “what?!”. Kevin apologized for “telling the truth” about Texas and claimed the state is actually worse than he remembered. Owens said he will bring out his guest whenever he wants because this is his show.

Kevin stated that he used to look up to Stone Cold but tonight he is going to tell him how much he sucks. Owens claimed that Stone Cold will not do a damn thing besides sit in the chair and take it. Kevin added that if Austin doesn’t show him the respect he deserves he will hit him with a Stunner.

Stone Cold’s theme hit and the crowd erupted. Austin posed for the crowd for a bit before walking backstage. Austin drove an ATV down the entrance ramp and around the ring as Owens watched on. Austin eventually got into the ring and Owens shouted to cut the music.

The crowd loudly chanted “Austin!” as Owens demanded that Stone Cold take a seat. Austin looked into the camera before staring at Owens. Kevin said he wasn’t here for a fight and wanted a nice chat. Owens welcomed Austin to the KO Show and Stone Cold and called Owens a jackass.

Steve Austin called Owens a stupid son of a bitch and the crowd broke out in another “Austin!” chant. Owens wondered what was so great about Texas and mocked the weather, the land, and the people for wearing dumb hats and cowboy boots. Kevin suggested that everyone should move somewhere else and Austin asked the crowd to chant “asshole!” at Owens. The crowd obliged and Austin held up the microphone.

Owens told Stone Cold that he was being rude and he should be more like Owens, a “distinguished French Canadian”. Kevin told Austin that he doesn’t want to talk anymore and wants a fight. Owens challenged Stone Cold to a match and noted that has been 19 years.

Kevin noted that Austin’s knees, back, and his neck are probably worse than ever. Owens upped the stakes and challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match. The crowd broke out in a “yes!” chant and Owens joked that Austin can’t even talk right now. Kevin claimed that Stone Cold can’t beat him anyways and told him to get back on his stupid golf card and go back to his ranch. Stone Cold looked around as the crowd was cheering before staring at Owens one more time. Austin said he had his first match in Dallas and he could have his last match right here in Dallas, Texas. Stone Cold asked the crowd if they wanted him to compete in a match tonight against “this sack of shit” give him a hell yeah. Austin asked for a referee and he ran into the ring.

Owens and Austin threw the compute chairs out of the ring as a “holy sh*t!” chant broke out. The bell rang and the crowd went insane again. Austin and Owens got in each other’s faces and traded words. They started trading punches in the middle of the ring. Austin got the better of the exchange and beat Owens down in the corner.

Stone Cold stomped on Owens several times and flipped him the bird. Austin whipped Owens to the corner and he took a big bump to the canvas. Austin stomped Owens down again before launching him out of the ring. Stone Cold hit Owens with a Clothesline outside the ring and shoved his face into the barricade.

Owens battled back and sent Stone Cold into the ring post before unloading several punches to the face. Kevin set up a table against the barricade but Stone Cold wound up sending him through it. Austin threw Owens over the barricade and battled with him through the crowd. Austin went for a Suplex but Owens countered with one of his own on the concrete floor.

They battled through the crowd some more and to the ringside area. Owens climbed up on the barricade and Austin slammed him onto the announce table. Austin opened up a couple beers and chugged them before unloading some punches to Owens’ face. Austin spit some beer in Owens’ face and rolled him back into the ring. Owens made his way to the ATV on the entrance ramp and couldn’t figure out how to start it.

Austin rushed him from behind and bashed Owens in the back of the head a few times. Stone Cold got on the ATV and drove them to the top of the entrance ramp. Austin connected with a Suplex on the entrance ramp before bouncing Owens’ head off the ATV. Stone Cold hit Owens with another Suplex on the entrance ramp. Stone Cold continued to beat Owens down until they made their way back to the ring.

Stone Cold brought a couple more beers into the ring and cracked them open. Austin took a swig but walked into a Stunner from Kevin Owens. Kevin went for the cover but Stone Cold kicked out at two. Owens brought a steel chair into the ring and swung but Austin ducked. Owens hit the rope and the chair bounced into his face. Austin then delivered a Stunner for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Austin hit Owens with another Stunner before saying “that is the bottom line because Stone Cold said so”. Austin offered Byron Saxton a beer and the commentator foolishly entered the ring. Austin hit him with a Stunner before sharing a beer with his brother in the ring.