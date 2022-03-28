WWE Programming Schedule for WrestleMania Week

WrestleMania week is upon us. WWE‘s biggest event of the year takes place this weekend, but there’s plenty of action in store before WrestleMania 38 kicks off Saturday night.

The following is a list of WWE programming scheduled for the coming week:

Monday:

WWE Raw, USA Network (8pm ET, 5pm PT)

Tuesday:

NXT 2.0, USA Network (8pm ET, 5pm PT)

Friday:

WWE SmackDown, FOX (8pm ET, 5pm PT)

WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Peacock (10pm ET, 7pm PT)

Saturday:

NXT Stand & Deliver, Peacock (1pm ET, 10am PT)

WrestleMania Kickoff Show, USA Network, Peacock (6pm ET, 3pm PT)

WrestleMania Saturday, Peacock (8pm ET, 5pm PT)

Sunday: