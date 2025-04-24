‘A Privilege Many Dream Of’: Damian Priest Reflects on WrestleMania Street Fight

Despite coming up short against Drew McIntyre in a brutal Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41, Damian Priest showed remarkable perspective when reflecting on what the match meant to his career, calling the opportunity a “privilege” that many wrestlers can only dream about.

In an emotional post-match interview with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, Priest emphasized the personal significance of competing in his first true singles match on WWE’s grandest stage.

“This is my first actual full singles match at WrestleMania,” Priest explained, visibly moved despite the physical toll of the street fight. “I’m honored to have this opportunity and this privilege that so many of us dream of this and unfortunately can’t achieve it.”

The former champion acknowledged the rarity of such opportunities in a wrestler’s career, adding, “I’m just one of the fortunate ones that got it… it’s incredible.”

While Priest had previously appeared at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa in a tag team capacity, this singles showcase represented a career milestone for the imposing superstar. The Las Vegas crowd of over 63,000 provided an electric atmosphere for the hard-hitting contest that saw both competitors push their limits.

The Sin City Street Fight lived up to its name with McIntyre ultimately prevailing, but Priest’s performance reinforced his status as one of WWE’s most physically imposing and technically sound performers.

Priest’s perspective on the match highlights the significance wrestlers place on WrestleMania moments regardless of match outcomes. For many performers, the opportunity to showcase their abilities on wrestling’s biggest night represents the culmination of years of sacrifice and dedication.

As Priest regroups from this setback, his appreciation for the moment suggests a performer with both the perspective to value these opportunities and the ambition to create more such moments in the future. With his combination of size, skill, and newly displayed vulnerability, Priest’s WrestleMania showing may ultimately prove to be another building block in his evolving WWE career.