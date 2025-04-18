Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner Crowned on SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes had added another accolade to his impressive WWE career by winning the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. On the April 18, edition of WWE SmackDown, Hayes last eliminated Andrade to win, a man who Hayes feuded with for much of 2024. Following his victory, The Miz made his way out to celebrate with his tag-team partner.

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal starts NOW! ?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xEn7qde74g — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

CONGRATS CARMELO!!!@Carmelo_WWE is the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner! ?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fCf7zPYXEI — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

Hayes is the eleventh winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, joining previous winners including:

2014: Cesaro

2015: The Big Show

2016: Baron Corbin

2017: Mojo Rawley

2018: Matt Hardy

2019: Braun Strowman

2021: Jey Uso

2022: Madcap Moss

2023: Bobby Lashley

2024: Bronson Reed

2025: Carmelo Hayes

This win is by far the biggest of Hayes’ career since moving to the main roster and for many was a much needed victory. Despite being a first-round pick in the 2024 WWE Draft, many believe Hayes has gone under the radar since arriving on the blue brand.

Hayes won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on his first true, joining Cesaro, Corbin, Rawley, Hardy, Moss, and Lashley to do so. It remains to be seen what’s next for the former NXT and NXT North American Champion after this massive victory.