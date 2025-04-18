Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner Crowned on SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes had added another accolade to his impressive WWE career by winning the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. On the April 18, edition of WWE SmackDown, Hayes last eliminated Andrade to win, a man who Hayes feuded with for much of 2024. Following his victory, The Miz made his way out to celebrate with his tag-team partner.
Hayes is the eleventh winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, joining previous winners including:
- 2014: Cesaro
- 2015: The Big Show
- 2016: Baron Corbin
- 2017: Mojo Rawley
- 2018: Matt Hardy
- 2019: Braun Strowman
- 2021: Jey Uso
- 2022: Madcap Moss
- 2023: Bobby Lashley
- 2024: Bronson Reed
- 2025: Carmelo Hayes
This win is by far the biggest of Hayes’ career since moving to the main roster and for many was a much needed victory. Despite being a first-round pick in the 2024 WWE Draft, many believe Hayes has gone under the radar since arriving on the blue brand.
Hayes won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on his first true, joining Cesaro, Corbin, Rawley, Hardy, Moss, and Lashley to do so. It remains to be seen what’s next for the former NXT and NXT North American Champion after this massive victory.