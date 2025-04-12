Top WWE Superstars Without a Match at WrestleMania 41

WWE’s biggest show of the year is just days away, and several top stars are absent from the card. WWE has announced a few matches over the past couple days, and the card is not finalized yet, but here are the 9 top stars currently left off the show:

Randy Orton was originally scheduled to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41, but those plans changed when Owens announced he needed neck surgery. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed Orton that he wouldn’t have a match at WrestleMania, which prompted Orton to deliver an RKO to Aldis. On this week’s SmackDown, Orton told Aldis he’ll be at WrestleMania, he’s bringing his gear and he’s looking for a fight.

Chelsea Green is surprisingly absent despite being the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion. Green has been on the rise since returning to WWE in 2023 and has gained significant fan support. Despite her championship status and growing popularity, she doesn’t have a spot at WrestleMania 41.

Sami Zayn has been off WWE television since Elimination Chamber due to a storyline attack from Kevin Owens. With Owens now out with a legitimate injury, Zayn almost certainly won’t be included in any match, leaving him with limited options for WrestleMania 41.

Solo Sikoa had his most successful year on the main roster in 2024, creating the new Bloodline and main-eventing multiple Premium Live Events. However, he has taken a backseat since his loss to Roman Reigns on Raw’s debut episode on Netflix. Sikoa mixed it up with Randy Orton on SmackDown, and may be a late selection as the Viper’s opponent.

Sheamus has proven himself to be one of WWE’s most reliable workers and fan favorites. He has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship since 2022, but WWE opted for Bron Breakker to defend his title against others instead.

Alexa Bliss made a groundbreaking return at this year’s Royal Rumble to one of the biggest reactions of all time. WWE planted seeds for her to join The Wyatt Six, but her sudden disappearance after Elimination Chamber has left her without a match.

Carmelo Hayes, despite being SmackDown’s first-round draft pick last year and a former NXT Champion, doesn’t have a match at WrestleMania 41. His expectations haven’t aligned with reality despite proving himself in the ring, including a recent match with Randy Orton.

Nia Jax had a fantastic year but appears to be off the WrestleMania 41 card. After holding her title for 153 days, she lost it when Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. Since then, Jax has hardly been on weekly television.

Chad Gable announced his quest to discover the ways of Lucha Libre after losing to Penta on Raw in mid-January but has not done anything significant since. He does not have a WrestleMania match announced or even planned. El Grande Americano is booked, but not Gable? Seriously? Come on!

WrestleMania 41 takes place Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 from Las Vegas.