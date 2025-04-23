Belair Davenport Breaks Silence On WWE Release

Blair Davenport has told the fans not to worry.

The English star was one of the names released from WWE in February this year. This ended her 4-year run with the company, where she spent of most of her time competing in NXT UK. She had been called up to main roster in June last year, so Davenport spent less than a year there.

The female star addressed her departure in a Twitch stream. She explained her release saying that it was just budget cuts and that she has no negative feelings towards the promotion:

“I think it was just budget cuts to make up their contracts. I don’t have any negative feelings or anything like that. It’s just the job and the business. That’s the way it goes, really. I’m excited for what’s coming in the future.”

Blair Davenport, known as Bea Priestley in the indies, noted that she is excited to return to her roots. Priestley who previously wrestled for promotions such as Stardom and NJPW, mentioned that she’s never gotten the chance to compete in US independent circuit, and she is looking forward to it:

“I’m excited to do the Indies in America because I’ve never actually done the indies here at all. Yes, I’m excited for the future. Don’t be upset for me, it’s fine. It’s the job, it’s the way it goes.”

The former WWE star also said that she is happy for all her friends who are still employed by the promotion. She named people such as Lyra Valkyrie and Tiffany Stratton, saying that she is happy to see them getting the spotlight.

