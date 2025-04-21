Triple H Discusses Dominik Mysterio Face Turn At WrestleMania 41

Triple H says he is thrilled with Dominik Mysterio’s success.

The boos for Prison Dom had slowly been turning into cheers in recent months. The young veteran finally completed his face turn at WrestleMania 41 where he received one of the biggest pops of the night, winning the Intercontinental Title. Dom defeated Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker in a fatal four-way for the win.

The WWE CCO talked about this match during the post-WrestleMania press conference. He first praised Bron Breakker, saying that he’s the future of the business. Triple H then talked about Dominik Mysterio’s journey since his debut and offered him a lot of praise:

“Dominik Mysterio, you know, if you would have told people a few years ago when Dominik was standing next to his dad, walking in the door or Roman was throwing him across the arena during the pandemic, that this kid will be on fire for the next few years, I don’t think very many people would have believed it. If you said to them that he’ll be one of the most hated heels in the business and then at WrestleMania somehow that will flip and everybody will love the fact that he wins the Intercontinental title, I think people might have told you, you were hanging out with Travis Scott too long. That it would never happen. And here we are. That’s a testament to Dominik. How good he is. How good he is at what he does. How good he is. He’s a sponge. So great to work with and I’m so happy for him and proud of him. He’s done everything. He’s an incredibly hard worker and I’m thrilled for his success.”

Triple H also said that Finn continues to be a constant in this business. He claimed Penta is already a star, and the future is very bright for him.

While Mysterio picked up the biggest victory of his career, he also seems to have lost a friend during the bout. Dom had multiple exchanges with Judgement Day partner Finn Balor during the match and he stole the victory from Balor in the end. So it’s likely that we’ll see the group imploding this Monday on Raw.