The Rock Still Believes In A Cody Rhodes Heel Turn

The Rock still believes a Cody Rhodes heel turn could work.

After getting criticised for his absence at WrestleMania 41, The Rock appeared on Pat McAfee show to defend himself. He explained that his Elimination Chamber appearance was on the request of Ari Emanuel himself to boost ticket sales for the event. The Great One claimed that he decided to maintain a distance from the storyline afterward so the focus can be on Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

During the interview, The Rock also confirmed that his original pitch was for Rhodes to turn heel at the Chamber. Even though things turned out differently, the People’s Champion still believes that Cody can have ‘unheard of’ heel run down the line:

“My thoughts were always to Cody and what we’ve established with him and his story, and the kind of babyface that he is. If done right, finessed right, and nuanced right, down the road, that guy not only has an incredible run, against, as babyface champion, but also an unheard of run as a heel down the road.”

Way Down The Road: The Rock

The Rock explained that with the angle of demanding Cody’s soul, his idea was to use it as a litmus test to see how fans would react. Per him, it was a way to establish the possibility for somewhere down the line and he found a lot of fans saying that Rhodes should accept the offer:

“Not turning heel soon, but eventually, down the line, I like the idea of that because Cody is a smart and intelligent guy, a ring general, and this idea that you give him a reason to turn, way down the road, you give him a reason to turn not based on titles, but it’s his soul and what that means, that affects generations. It’s transcendent beyond pro wrestling. Fans were loving it.”

The Final Boss also discussed the awkward WrestleMania 41 main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena saying that he liked the finish but would have gotten there differently. You can check out his full interview below: