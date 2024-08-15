Beth Phoenix On One More Match, Glamarella & Rhea Ripley

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently sat down with the Insight podcast to discuss a variety of topics from her wrestling career. The Glamazon is a former WWE Women’s and Divas Champion and became WWE’s youngest Hall of Famer in 2017.

On One More Match

The Glamazon hasn’t competed for WWE since February 2023 where she teamed with her husband Edge to defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. On the podcast, Beth admitted that she doesn’t know whether another match will happen. The Glamazon added that it was difficult in 2012 to say she was ‘retired’ but knew at the time that being a WWE Diva and starting a family would’ve been a struggle.

“I give the age-old cliche answer that everybody hates, never say never. But it really just depends on the opportunities and what suits our family, that’s really it.”

On Becoming A Wrestler

Like many, Phoenix was a wrestling fan before stepping in the ring herself. Fans who have admired the Glamazon in the ring have two legendary Canadians to thank for inspiring the Hall of Faner.

“It was WrestleMania 10 seeing Bret versus Owen where I was like, I was just so stunned by the performance and the emotional aspect. It felt so real… whatever magic they created in the ring together was a lightbulb moment for me.”

On Breaking Her Jaw

Beth Phoenix made her WWE main roster debut in 2006 though her arrival did not go well. During her debut match on RAW against Victoria, Beth suffered a broken jaw that derailed all plans for her. This was a “worst-case scenario” for the Glamazon who felt her world “crumble” around her. Phoenix’s treatment included two days in hospital in which she reflected on how things had gone horribly wrong.

“I’ve ruined everything, I’ve sacrificed everything at that time, I really hadn’t had a chance to start making any money. I put my family second, everything my whole life, I had put all my eggs in the basket of wrestling and it blew up right in front of me.”

Victoria, Phoenix adds, felt horrible, though Beth blames herself for having her mouth slightly open when she took a move. After suffering the injury in June 2006, Beth would only return to the main roster in July of the following year.

On Glamarella

After returning as a heel and capturing the WWE Women’s Champion, Beth, an unrelenting powerhouse, formed an odd-couple duo with the comedic Santino Marella. The pair won the Women’s and Intercontinental Championships at SummerSlam 2008 and were known as ‘Glamarella’ a nod to Hollywood couples like Brangelina. On the podcast, Beth shared that she was the one to pitch the angle after watching Norbit.

“I wrote up a one-page pitch, and I walked into Vince’s office and I said, Vince, I have this idea. I didn’t even tell Santino… It was super special. I think I was very good at being the straight man and he was very good at just doing everything he could in his power to make me crack.”

Phoenix named Glamarella, teaming with Natalya, and her appearances in the Royal Rumble matches as her favorite memories in WWE.

On Being in the 2010 Men’s Royal Rumble

In 2010, eight years before the women of WWE had a Royal Rumble of their own, Phoenix entered the Men’s Rumble. The act made Beth the second woman to enter a Rumble (following in the footsteps of Chyna.) On the podcast, Beth reflected on how it felt to follow the Ninth Wonder of the World.

“Glamazon was pretty much Chyna 2.0… to be the successor to her in that particular moment was just mind-blowing because it was very sentimental to me and special to me because of her.”

Beth kept her Royal Rumble role a secret for six weeks after being approached by Dean Malenko over the idea. The Glamazon said that if she had told anyone, she’s sure the idea would’ve been scrapped.

On Rhea Ripley

Before leaving for AEW in 2023, one of Edge’s final WWE programs saw himself and Phoenix take on The Judgment Day. The Glamazon was more than happy to be involved in the angle, not just because she got to work with her husband, but because she was able to watch the development of Rhea Ripley.