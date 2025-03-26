Cope Teases Possible AEW Role for Wife Beth Phoenix

Could AEW soon see another Hall of Famer join the fold? Adam Copeland, known to WWE fans as Edge, has opened the door for a possible appearance by his wife, Beth Phoenix.

In a wide-ranging interview with Scott Fishman for TV Insider, Copeland hinted that Phoenix hasn’t ruled out entering AEW—though it would depend on timing and family logistics.

“You never know. I don’t think she has completely closed the door on it if the situation fits,” Copeland said. “Beth is also pretty busy… so it becomes more a family issue and how do we pull it off if we’re both outgoing.”

AEW fans recently speculated that Phoenix might step into the ring as part of a storyline involving Copeland and Marina Shafir. Instead, Willow Nightingale was brought in—a decision Copeland supported fully.

“I thought she would be really cool to implement into the story. Why not use someone who was already on the roster?”

Still, the potential for a Phoenix cameo remains. Her presence would mark a major moment, bringing added star power and fanfare to AEW’s women’s division and extending one of wrestling’s most beloved partnerships into a new promotion.

For now, Copeland continues to thrive in AEW while juggling his acting career. But if the stars align, fans may see “The Glamazon” step into an AEW ring—and that’s a prospect worth watching.