Latest On Beth Phoenix: WWE Status, Potential AEW Involvement

More has come to light about Beth Phoenix’s status with WWE after her profile was changed on the company’s official website. Fans noticed this week that Beth’s profile was removed from the ‘active’ talent section and now is exclusive to the ‘Hall of Fame’ portion of the site.

The Glamazon’s time with WWE has come to an end, PW Insider reports. Despite only recently being pulled from the ‘active’ portion of WWE.com, Phoenix hadn’t wrestled for WWE since February 2023. At the Elimination Chamber PLE in Montreal, Beth and her husband Edge (now AEW’s Adam Copeland) defeated The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Phoenix parted ways with WWE in 2012 but returned in 2017 to be inducted into that year’s Hall of Fame. The induction marked the shortest period of time for a female wrestler to be inducted after her retirement. It’s not just WWE’s Hall of Fame that recognizes the Glamazon’s achievements as in 2019, she became the first woman to be inducted in the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. In addition to being a wrestler, Phoenix was a commentator for WWE NXT from May 2019 to December 2021.

Beth Phoenix And AEW

Beth has been backstage at several AEW shows ever since her husband joined the promotion in October 2023. The topic of Phoenix appearing for the company has been broached backstage, Fightful Select reports. Sources indicated that Phoenix is in amazing condition and could likely compete in an AEW ring if she chose to. Phoenix has already made a cameo for AEW, as the ‘You Think You Know Him?’ lyric from Copeland’s entrance theme is provided by his wife.

Signing Beth Phoenix would be a huge score for Tony Khan who has brought in Mercedes Mone, Kamille, and Mariah May in 2024 alone. Keep tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on Beth Phoenix’s future in the world of professional wrestling.