Bill Goldberg Talks Vince McMahon, Bret Hart, Infamous Undertaker Match

Former WWE and WCW champion Bill Goldberg recently sat down with wrestling journalist Chris Van Vliet on Insight for a wide-ranging interview. The 57-year old legend discussed his relationship with former WWE boss Vince McMahon, his infamous match with The Undertaker and of course, Bret Hart.

Here are some of the key takeaways of what Goldberg said about:

- Advertisement -

Vince McMahon’s Broken Promise

Goldberg maintains that Vince McMahon broke a promise for him to receive a proper retirement match:

“If that match was still on the table, it would have been done, I would have thought. But hey, man, I was thinking about it this morning in the shower, right? And I thought, Man, I had one of the best wrestling careers ever and don’t think for one second that I don’t understand that and I don’t appreciate it. And so to sit here and cry over a person not keeping his word in a business, that’s as cutthroat as humanly possible and he gets cast out.”

His Dud Match With The Undertaker

Goldberg discussed his disappointing match with The Undertaker at WWE Super Showdown 2019, which he blames on giving himself a concussion before he even made it into the ring.

“I knocked myself out before walking to the frickin ring. You know, when I came back, intensity is something very hard to replicate and I had forgotten my sequence to the ring. I had forgotten my preparation.”

His Relationship With Bret Hart

Goldberg and Bret Hart’s bitter feud is well-documented. Hart blames Goldberg for cutting his career short due to injures he sustained during their match at WCW Starrcade 1999. For all that’s been said about it, Goldberg admits mistakes were made.

“It was a screw-up in the match and it’s live on national television. There’s two people that have to dance and you can only do so much and I mean, things went awry. It is what it is.”

- Advertisement -

Goldberg says it’s time to move on and leave the bitterness behind them, especially since he claims Hart accepted a favor from him after he got injured.