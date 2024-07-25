Boxing Icon’s Son Reported To Participate At WWE SummerSlam Tryout

The son of a true legend in the world of professional boxing will be part of the upcoming WWE tryouts that will take place over SummerSlam weekend. Elijah Holyfield, the son of Evander Holyfield, will be a part of the tryouts, PW Insider reports. The tryouts will take place on Friday, August 2, and for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch the tryouts and perhaps get their first glimpse at a future WWE Champion.

Despite being the son of one of the biggest names in boxing, Elijah Holyfield has focused is athletic career on football. The 26-year-old played college football in Georgia and has been signed by the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals as a running back. Holyfield stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 215lb.

On Twitter this week, the younger Holyfield gave a taste of his athletic prowess.

Monday Morning Looking for Work! ???? pic.twitter.com/hOx759gqfG — Elijah Holyfield (@EH_taught_me) July 22, 2024

Should Elijah make it through the tryouts and sign a WWE contract, he wouldn’t be the first member of his family to compete in a wrestling ring. During an August 2007 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Evander Holyfield, subbing for the ‘injured’ MVP, boxed Matt Hardy. After Holyfield refused to do more damage to Hardy who was seemingly unable to fight back, MVP got in the face of the boxer and earned a right hand for his troubles.

WWE has held tryouts around several events in recent years with names like Nikkita Lyons, Tatum Paxley, Edris Enofe, Javier Bernal, and Monday Night Raw’s Maxxine Dupri all joining after a SummerSlam tryout. These tryouts have demonstrated that there is no one way to make it into WWE and an athletic background outside of the ring can often be as valuable as someone spending years on the independents.

WWE SummerSlam 2024

SummerSlam 2024 will take place on August 3, one day after the Priority Pass tryouts, from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The show will be the second SummerSlam from Cleveland and currently has seven matches announced. In addition to in-ring action, SummerSlam weekend will see Damian Priest: Live, which will include the premiere of his WWE: 24 episode and a live panel from El Campeon.

Keep tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest from these upcoming talent tryouts as well as the Biggest Party of the Summer.