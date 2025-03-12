Seth Rollins No Longer Bears Sign of Vince McMahon Era

Seth Rollins has shedded the nickname given to him by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The former World Champion had the added adjective of ‘freakin’ in his name for the longest time but the company has seemingly dropped the word.

The promotion recently updated the profile page for Rollins on their official website and dropped the nickname from the headline. This change appears to be a recent one as the nickname was visible as early as last month and he’s still referred to as Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins in his bio and other recent articles on the site:

Seth Rollins Tells Story Of His Name

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet last month, Seth Rollins had revealed that the idea for his name change came straight from Vince McMahon. According to the former Shield member, the former boss felt bored with his name and decided to add the word to make it interesting again:

“I give that credit to the old man. The middle name was his idea back in the day. I don’t remember why. I don’t remember how it came about. I think he was just bored with Seth Rollins and he was like ah, you’ll be Seth Freakin Rollins again. Okay, cool. Sold a lot of T shirts when we did it, so whatever.”

Rollins also noted that at first Vince was insistent on using the middle name every time Seth was mentioned on WWE TV anywhere, and he had to convince McMahon to tone down the usage of it.