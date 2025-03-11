‘Doesn’t Make Him A Good Person’: Seth Rollins Reveals Real Thoughts On Hulk Hogan’s Recent Troubles

Seth Rollins knew that Hulk Hogan will not be welcomed by fans at the Raw Netflix premiere.

The former World Champion recently had an interview with WFAN. He talked about things such as at what age he plans to retire, how different the wrestling world is today compared to his early days, and more.

During the interview, Rollins was also asked about The Hulkster. The Architect noted that Hogan has always been kind to him, though he admitted that it doesn’t necessarily make him a good person:

“I was a Hogan fan growing up. I’ve said it a million times, the dude has been nothing but kind to me in my life and our interactions. Doesn’t make him a good person. Obviously, he’s run into some issues as of late. We’ll see if he clears those up. That’s his business though,”

I Was Not Surprised: Seth Rollins

Hulk Hogan has been in crosshairs of the wrestling fans since he made racially insensitive remarks in a leaked video. The WWE Hall of Fame’s recent political leanings have only added to the resentment of fans. All this resulted in Hogan getting booed out of the building when he made an appearance at Raw’s Netflix premiere from Los Angeles.

When asked if he was surprised by how the former face of WWE was treated when he showed up at the January 6 show, Seth Rollins said that he saw the fan reaction coming in advance:

“No, I was not surprised. I mean look, he hasn’t done a lot to harbor goodwill in his name over the past few years. So I just think with everything that’s going on with him, he came out, I saw it coming. I don’t know if anybody else did, but I did yes.”

Seth Rollins picked up an unwilling victory over CM Punk in the main event of this week’s Raw. This came after Roman Reigns interrupted their cage match and dragged Rollins out of the steel structure. Now it’d be interesting to see how Seth responds to his former teammate.