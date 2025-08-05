Brooke Hogan Explains Why She Wanted To Be Excluded From Hulk Hogan’s Will

Brooke Hogan has confirmed recent reports about Hulk Hogan’s will.

The former face of WWE passed away on July 24 last month at the age of 71. The wrestling veteran had been dealing with complications from his neck fusion surgery in June, and the official cause of his death was listed as acute myocardial infarction. It was reported after his passing that Hogan’s estranged daughter Brooke Hogan had asked herself to be removed from his will back in 2023.

The female signer confirmed these reports during her appearance on the Bubba the Love Sponge Show. She revealed that she asked Hulk’s manager Terry McCoy to remove her from the will:

“Money didn’t matter. I was like, ‘Take me off everything.’ And I was sobbing, I was sobbing when I wrote the text to Terry McCoy — the guy that manages his money — I was sobbing and I just said, ‘Take me off everything, I just — I don’t want to be a part of it.’ Because I knew, in my mind, this is how the math was going to work out. If Sky [Hulk’s wife] is a Scientologist, which apparently, she’s still in good standing but she says she left. It’s not for me to judge. She was always nice to me. I have no problem with Sky. But if she was a Scientologist, I know that that’s a very powerful backing.”

It Scared Me: Brooke Hogan

Explaining the reasoning behind her move, Brooke Hogan claimed that she didn’t want herself or her brother Nick Hogan to be targeted by other benefactors to try and get that money:

“And then I thought, oh my God, if I get left any money or [her brother] Nick gets left any money, no offense, but my mom has been known to kind of find herself in the mix with things like that. And I’m like, I don’t want to fight Linda. I don’t want to fight Scientology. I don’t want somebody that I love to get knocked off. I don’t know how deep this stuff goes. It scared me. And I just said, ‘I want out.’”

Later in the interview, Brooke Hogan expressed hope that her father left the rights to his intellectual property to her. She said that she would use it to create a legacy similar to Elvis legacy, or a Marilyn Monroe legacy to honor her late father.

Hulk Hogan’s funeral was held this Tuesday in Clearwater, Florida. The list of attendees included many wrestling veterans such as Vince McMahon. You can check out more about it here.