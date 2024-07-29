Carmelo Hayes Names Eddie Guerrero As Dream SummerSlam Opponent

Carmelo Hayes says he would have loved to get in the ring with Eddie Guerrero and learn from the legend if he was still around.

IGN published a new video asking a number of WWE superstars who would be their dream SummerSlam opponent ahead of the WWE PLE on August 4.

One of the names participating in the video was none other than Carmelo Hayes. When asked about his dream opponent, the former NXT champion said that Eddie would have loved to work with the younger generation if he was still around:

“I think Eddie Guerrero man. He’s one of those guys like I truly believe if he was still around, he’d be helping coach the younger generation.”

So Much Knowledge: Carmelo Hayes

The SmackDown star mentioned how anyone who worked with Eddie Guerrero has great memories of the late star and he would have liked to experience that firsthand:

“I just think he had so much knowledge to give and I love talking to guys that got work with Eddie. Finding out like ‘Oh what he was like? What did you learn from Eddie?’ and they’ll all tell you something that’s really good, really knowledgeable. That’s a guy that I’d love to get in the ring with for sure.”

Eddie Guerrero unfortunately passed away back in 2005 at the age of 38. His memory is kept alive by fans and the many talents who chose to pursue a career in wrestling because of the Latino Heat.

Carmelo Hayes was involved in the Money In The Bank ladder match at the namesake PPV earlier this month. So far, he has not been booked for any match at the SummerSlam event.